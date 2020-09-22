The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Trumper Roseanne Barr

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Roseanne Barr.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Absolutely. Today on the show my guest is comedian Roseanne Barr.
JERRY
Good morning, Roseanne.
ROSEANNE BARR
Hi Jerry.
JERRY
Haven’t heard from you in a while.
BARR
With the coronavirus and stuff, I’m vegetatin in Hawaii. My alone time is for your safety.
JERRY
You’re a big Trump supporter.
BARR
Damn straight. Orange is the new Black. Make America Hate Again. The Donald is a very stable genius.
JERRY
If lies were bricks, Trump would have built that wall by now.
BARR
We Hawaiians have a sayin’. Talk is cheap until you hire a lawyer.
JERRY
Your ex-husband Tom Arnold said you purposely sabotaged The Conners sitcom so it would be cancelled in 2018. Your racist tweets about Valerie Jarrett gave the network no choice.
BARR
I stand by my statement. Valerie Jarret is a Muslim and an ape.
JERRY
Actress Rita Moreno said, “You are a sorry excuse for a human being.”
BARR
If I had poisoned Rita 30 years ago, I’d be out on parole by now.
JERRY
Comedian Wanda Sykes said, “Roseanne is just an old lady who shouldn’t be on Twitter.”
BARR
Wanda is a washed up no talent. Her hair is bigger than my mouth.
JERRY
So what are you doing to help the Trump campaign?
BARR
I’m writin racist jokes for his rallies. The Rubes love’em.
JERRY
Like what?
BARR
Why do Mexicans have small steering wheels?
JERRY
I don’t know.
BARR
So they can drive them with handcuffs on. Actually, I wrote the joke with Sheriff Joe Arpaio when we wuz visitin the White House.
JERRY
(sarcastic) Wonderful.
BARR
Thought of this one this mornin when I was drinkin beer. Would you like to hear it?
JERRY
Sure. Let you stupidity be a shining light for Republicans.
BARR
How do you distinguish an Arab from a terrorist?
JERRY
I can’t imagine.
BARR
You don’t. That’s the problem.
JERRY
Have you ever been treated for mental illness?
BARR
Yeah. I had a baby in a mental hospital when I was 16. I was really messed up.
JERRY
Did that child ever try to find you?
BARR
Never. She was kidnapped by aliens. Every time I eat a Mars bar, I think of her. Ya know. Mars bars are just nutless Snickers. Right? Guess you can say they’re infertile.
JERRY
Why don’t you leave politics? Do some good for humanity.
BARR
I just donated $1,000 to a charity for blind children. But I doubt they’ll ever see any of the money. I’m gonna start my own charity called Dummies R Us.
JERRY
Name one thing that makes Dummies R Us special.
BARR
My peeps sit on a TV to watch a couch.
JERRY
Are you sure a coconut didn’t fall on your head?
BARR
Nah. I live with mental illness which makes my husband jealous.
JERRY
Gotta get the hell out of her before I crack up. See you tomorrow.
