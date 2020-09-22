This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Dunce Upon a Time

So you think you can dunce?

Trump is like a breath of fresh err.

Those who only chase after money eventually catch hell.

Ignorance doesn’t know what it doesn’t know, and is damn proud of it!

Trump only listens to “yes” men who don’t “no” anything.

Self-centered people spend way too much time with themselves.

Only a real asshole is this full of shit!

Trump: The little boy who cried “Fox!”

At least the laughing-stock market is at an all-time high.

No shame nowadays, only shams.

Trump justice Barring the truth.

I think Fox news would attract a lot more liberal viewers, if only they’d add a laugh-track.

Opinions are no substitute for facts.

Climate change deniers are playing with fire.

Never follow those who are lost.

Non-violent protestors: Speak your peace.

A book of aphorisms is great to keep in the bathroom. Just don’t run out of toilet paper!

There’s a hidden security in obscurity.

If you can’t think of anything nice to say, go into politics.

Don’t love talking, talk loving!