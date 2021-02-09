Last Night I Dreamt I Went Out Naked!

‘Dreams Anonymous’ has it all wrong – I am not a 34 Long!
I’m a 36 Long! Geez!
Yes, in my dream I walked out of the house feeling the breeze between my knees & channeled ‘Eve’ as she did many moonings…mornings before!
Give me a break – my Spellcheck Gal just resigned!
I don’t know about you but I’m tired covering up! I’m in a Dating Pool & worry the poor guy will never see what he’s getting!
I’ve already had too many ‘Birthday Suits’ & the last 40 don’t count – the wrinkles need pressing!
Been wanting to do this for ages & now I’m free at last! Free of shame, guilt & okay, inadequacy!
That’s right – I’m tired of being bush-league & gravity-bound…I’m ready to pose for National Geographic!
I love being unencumbered & don’t care about having to wear a scarlet letter – probably an
for Nekked!
Sure, I got Stinkeye, Curses & Middle Fingers as I walked my neighborhood – but held my head high through all the taunts: ‘Tramp’, ‘Ingrate’, ‘Idiot’!
And that’s just the delivery guys from FedEx, Amazon & Grubhub tripping over his Footlong!
Some of these I do just for me! ha ha
**Oh – hope you folks didn’t get the wrong idea… it was frigin’ great tossing my Mask!
