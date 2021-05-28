The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Frosty the Snowman

Wherein our intrepid talk radio host interviews Frosty the Snowman from Wasilla, Alaska.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Frosty the Snowman from right here in Wasilla, Alaska.
JERRY
Good morning, Frosty.
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
Gweat gwasshoppers! I’m weally on The Jerry Duncan Show!
JERRY
Yes, indeed.
JERRY
I understand you were a Trump supporter. Even campaigned for him.
FROSTY
I’m pwesident of a cwub called Rubes for Boobs. It’s vewy, vewy focused on ewecting Repubwicans.
JERRY
That’s okay. I respect your right to be stupid.
FROSTY
Do you know why Senator Ted Cwuz gwew a moustache?
JERRY
No.
FROSTY
Because he wanted to wook wike his wife Heidi. Ha Ha Ha Ha.
JERRY
You’re kind of an odd duck. You smoke a corn cob pipe, have a carrot for a nose, coal for eyes, wear a goofy top hat and a scarf wrapped around your neck.
FROSTY
I’m a fashionista. This is the new twend in Sibewia after you’re tortured.
JERRY
Aren’t you worried about melting when it warms up? You’re one big snowball.
FROSTY
Nah. In the summer, I’m a puddle for kids to pway in on hot days. But I warn them. There are two weasons they shoudn’t dwink puddle water. Number one. And number two.
FROSTY
Duncan. My fwiend Ivory the polar bear wants to say hi.
IVORY THE POLAR BEAR
Hey, Jerry. I met a couple of tourists in sleeping bags last night.
JERRY
Really? Those folks must have been scared.
IVORY
There was no problem. They tasted good. If God didn’t want us to eat people, why did he make them out of meat?
FROSTY
Bwilliant.
JERRY
I understand polar bears weigh up to 1,500 pounds. That’s a lot of food, missy.
IVORY
I’ve dropped half that weight since I went on Whale Watchers. No more seals. Now me and Chris Christie weigh the same.
JERRY
Knock, knock.
IVORY
Who’s there?
JERRY
Frank.
IVORY
Frank who?
JERRY
Frank you for being my friend. I don’t make many in this job.
JERRY
Frosty. You’re a famous dude. You even have a song named after you.
FROSTY
Yes. Made wots of money in woyalties. Unfowtunately, spent most of it dwinking. Evewy time I went out, I got plowed.
JERRY
How did you change?
FROSTY
I stopped dwinking and put my money in a snow bank. You should think about that Jerry.
JERRY
I prefer getting cash out of the bank, then throwing it in the river. I like studying my cash flow.
FROSTY
(surprised) Oh, no!
JERRY
What’s wrong?
FROSTY
My giwlfwiend just texted that she wants to bweak up. I’m distwaught.
JERRY
Were there signs the relationship was going south?
FROSTY
Yeah. For the past two weeks she’s been giving me the cold shoulder. She’s going to melt my heart.
JERRY
And you will be just a puddle on a playground.
FROSTY
What do you suggest? I want to move on.
JERRY
The way to a snowman’s heart is through his stomach. Find a girl that knows how to make ice cubes.
FROSTY
You awe wight. Not wike my giwlfwiend who fowgot the ingwedients. Thank you.
JERRY
See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
