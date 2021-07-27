Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Leland Ahole, his former math teacher at Wasilla High.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Leland Ahole, my former math teacher at Wasilla High.
Good morning, Mr. Ahole.
LELAND AHOLE, MATH TEACHER
I prefer Leland.
JERRY
C’mon. Be proud of your family name. You’re an Ahole!
LELAND
Why? I gave you a D in Geometry. It was the best grade in the class. The learning curves were so low.
JERRY
The only curves I remember were those two balloons on Jenny Wells. She also had a D. Bra size that is.
LELAND
That bimbo was your downfall, Duncan. Whatever happened to her?
JERRY
Jenny got knocked up her senior year. She ran around frantically asking everyone, “Are you sure it’s mine?”
LELAND
Not the brightest bulb on the tree. I once asked Jenny why she carried around a red marker.
JERRY
What did she say?
LELAND
In case I have to draw blood.
JERRY
Do you remember when you smacked me on top of the head, because I couldn’t see the difference between a circle and a square?
LELAND
I smacked lots of heads.
JERRY
You’d remember mine. It had a unicorn sticking out.
LELAND
Oh, yes. I injured my wrist and it hurt like hell for weeks.
JERRY
I should have reported you to the authorities. Now days you would have been arrested.
LELAND
C’mon, Duncan. Look at the bright side. I knocked some sense into you.
JERRY
True. I was seeing circles.
LELAND
And you were a square.
JERRY
Hey, Mr. Ahole. How long did you torture, I mean teach kids.
LELAND
40 years. But I had to quit. My eyes were so crossed, I couldn’t control my pupils.
JERRY
Are you retired?
LELAND
No. I’m a consultant for the Sarah Palin Brain Fart Institute. Our motto is “Without stupid people, we would have no one to laugh at.”
JERRY
Hold on. My mother is calling.
LELAND
That pain in the ass? She used to complain to the principal every day about me. Said you should have been in accelerated math.
JERRY
Why not?
LELAND
Because my class was accelerated math. Even Ripley couldn’t believe it.
Maggie Duncan is on the line.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
Hi Jerry. Let me speak to the putz Leland Ahole.
JERRY
(connects the call)
Go at it, folks.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
You gave my son a D in Geometry. He worked hard for that grade and you told everyone it was a gift. Well, my middle fingers are my gift to you!
LELAND
Aren’t you dead, Mrs. Duncan?
MAGGIE
Yes. I kicked the bucket after a meal of soda and pop rocks.
JERRY
Time for you, Mr. Ahole, to go back to your gig at the Sarah Palin Mental Institute.
LELAND
No. It’s the Brain Fart Institute.
JERRY
Same thing.
JERRY
(sniffs) Something smells.
LELAND
My butt just blew you a kiss. I’m excited. Didn’t realize it could travel through a phone.
JERRY
Why don’t you slip into something more comfortable? Like a coma. See you tomorrow.
Be sure to watch A Bit of Biden every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram @abitofbiden
(c) The Jerry Duncan Show, Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews His Former Math Teacher, Leland Ahole - July 27, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Former President Donald Trump - July 16, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Celebrity Jennifer Lopez - July 6, 2021