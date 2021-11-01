Celebrating the 200th Jerry Duncan Show

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews many interesting people. Today, we celebrate the 200th Jerry Duncan Show.
ANNOUNCER MAGGIE DUNCAN
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s the 200th Jerry Duncan Show. I’m his proud mother Maggie speaking to you live from Heaven. I should say dead from Heaven.
JERRY
Let’s just say, Heaven help us.
MAGGIE
Don’t forget who loves you, Jerry.
JERRY
How can I forget? My life has been miserable with one exception. Last week, you fell down a wishing well. I never knew those things worked.
MAGGIE
You exaggerate. Your mood today is cranky with a touch of psycho.
JERRY
I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that. On with the show.
MAGGIE
Mr. Big Shot.
JERRY
We have some guests stopping by in studio to congratulate yours truly.
BULLWINKLE J. MOOSE
Congratulations Jerry.
JERRY
Good morning my cartoon friend.
BULLWINKLE
Big fan. I listen to your show all the time. Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!
JERRY
Not that failed trick again.
BULLWINKLE
(tears off a shirt sleeve) Nothing up my sleeve. Presto!
(reaches hand into hat and pulls out Donald Trump) No doubt about it, I gotta get another hat!
DONALD TRUMP
The moose is trying to rig a magic trick and we can’t let that happen. Very bad, very bad.
JERRY
Trumpster. Thanks for accidentally taking the time to stop by on your “Overthrow The Government Tour.”
TRUMP
Traveling to all 48 states, Duncan.
JERRY
But there’s 50.
TRUMP
Fake news. Quit reading books.
JERRY
Thanks fellas for stopping by. Now get the hell out of here.
JERRY
Hey. It’s Frosty the Snowman. Where’s your buddy the Easter Bunny?
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
Forget it. He’s still waiting in line to eat breakfast at the IHOP.
JERRY
I know you can’t stay or you’ll melt.
FROSTY
You bet. I’ll be a puddle. Do you know two reasons kids shouldn’t drink puddle water?
JERRY
No.
FROSTY
Number one. And number two.
JERRY
Man, I wish I had your kind of money. You made big bucks on that song Frosty The Snowman.
FROSTY
Unfortunately, I pissed it away drinking. Every time I went out, I got plowed.
JERRY
Well good luck, Carrot Nose. If you grow a moustache, you’ll look like Ted Cruz’s wife.
SENATOR JOE MANCHIN
Congratulations Jerry. I’m here in Alaska learning how to survive in the wilderness.
JERRY
Oh, great. How about helping the American people survive? You took almost everything out of Biden’s Economic and Climate package.
JOE
Now wait a second. I’m helping billionaires by not raising their taxes. I’d say that’s a good start. Whatever it takes to get elected, Jerry.
JERRY
What about coal? It’s a pollutant.
JOE
Think about what you just said. Coal is used to generate electricity. Don’t forget that Santa Claus needs coal to put in stockings on Christmas Eve for naughty boys and girls. And if it wasn’t for coal, your friend Frosty the Snowman wouldn’t have eyes.
JERRY
Let me ask you. Do you support LBGTQ?
MANCHIN
You mean the Ukrainian President?
JERRY
No, you idiot. The Equality Act that discriminates against transgender people.
MANCHIN
Not now. But I will when Lindsey Graham comes out of the closet wearing a dress.
JERRY
Senator Coal Dust. You’re not part of the problem in Washington. You are the problem!
MAGGIE
Mommy loves you, Jerry.
JERRY
Dont talk to me. I’m on suicide watch.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- Celebrating the 200th Jerry Duncan Show - November 1, 2021
