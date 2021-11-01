Ripping the Headline Today, 11/2/21

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

Facebook announces name change to Meta in rebranding effort

Which is short for “Met a FBI Agent Who Scared the S*** Out Us.”

Japan’s Princess Mako marries after years of controversy, giving up her royal status

… Boy, this will piss off Piers Morgan …

Texas residents rip teachers on Holocaust remark: ‘There are not two sides to a genocide.’

Unless ‘Horribly Wrong’ and ‘F**king Horribly Wrong’ count as two sides.

Manchin seemingly on board for BBB Bill

Not saying Manchin had a big influence on the new bill but it’s now called “Build. Back. Better. With Coal.”

DC’s talks new Superman coming out as bisexual

Shouldn’t that be AC/DC’s new Superman?

Marijuana use could make COVID breakthrough cases more likely

Or, maybe folks are just forgetting that they didn’t get the vaccine …

Wisconsin audit shows Biden won … again

Biden’s now racked up more wins in Wisconsin than Bo Schembechler.

Dave Chappelle mocks trans jokes controversy: ‘I haven’t been in this much trouble in my life’

So, here’s betting Chappelle won’t be touring Transylvania.

West Coast slammed by record-breaking bomb cyclone

Or, to paraphrase Bob Dylan: You don’t have to be a weatherman to know anything called a Bomb cycle blows.

Donald Trump does tomahawk chop at World Series Game 4 in Atlanta

Trump did the tomahawk chop. Although, given his tiny hand size it was more like the ‘tomthumbahawk chop.’

Kentucky high school staff members got lap dances from students, photos appear to show

In fairness, in Kentucky it’s ok if the students and teachers are related.

Prosecutors drop felony charge against man accused of 43 cent soda theft

Lucky for him, his sentence could’ve been ‘Coke Zero to Life.’

Glenn Youngkin doesn’t want Trump to come to Virginia and Trump agreed

… Because, ‘Yes, Virginia, there is an ‘insanity cause’ …