Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews a Wasilla, Alaska tree trimmer.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is is a good morning? Yes, indeed. Today on the show my guest is Morty Green. A tree trimmer here in Wasilla.
I also trim mustaches, Jerry.
JERRY
Who the hell cares? And by the way, is that a mustache or have your eyebrows come down for a drink?
MORTY
It’s a stache. They don’t call me Crumb Catcher for nothin.
JERRY
Congratulations.
MORTY
Speakin of crumbs. Carpets in white folk houses always need vacuuming.
JERRY
Why?
MORTY
Crackers leave crumbs. Just sayin.
JERRY
Let’s talk about trees. As I understand, there are many varieties in Alaska.
MORTY
Sure. We have Spruce, Birch and Poplar. Very smart trees. They can “log in” to the internet.
JERRY
So how do you trim them?
MORTY
It depends. I don’t cut Spruce. Birch need prunin. I need to cut them branches or they become diseased and insect infected. Birch trees serve a purpose. Many centuries ago, Native Americans made canoes from their bark.
JERRY
Interesting.
MORTY
Yep. But here’s the unsolved mystery. Two Native Americans in a canoe and two Russians in a tank. Who tips first?
JERRY
I bet on the Russians. After all, 5 out of 6 Russians say Russian Roulette is safe.
JERRY
What is the scariest part of the tree trimmer job other than being high up when you’re trimming?
MORTY
Power lines. Sometimes tree branches touch the power lines, so I need to cut them down with a chain saw.
JERRY
Ever get shocked?
MORTY
Many times. Once I cut a line and all the electricity blew in a bunch of igloos. Their homes went into liquidation. Who’d ever thunk?
JERRY
You should quit your job. It’s dangerous.
MORTY
Nah. I love the thrill of being electrocuted. Some things you just can’t let go.
Maggie Duncan joins the conversation.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
I know I promised not to see you for a month, Jerry.
JERRY
Then keep your promise.
MAGGIE
I can’t. Morty could cause a power outage in Wasilla. You wouldn’t be able to do the show.
JERRY
She’s right, Morty.
MORTY
Jerry. It ain’t gonna happen.
MAGGIE
Ah, bull. I remember when you were a handyman. It was 80 degrees outside and you were wearing two coats.
MORTY
Of course. You need two coats when you paint, dummy.
MAGGIE
How dare you call me dummy. I got an A on my IQ test.
MORT
And I got the results of my IQ test. A 70. I’d say that’s better than an A.
JERRY
What are you two knuckleheads bragging about? Both of your IQ’s are a few sandwiches short of a picnic. Let’s settle this once and for all. I’m curious who is smarter.
MAGGIE
Me.
MORT
Not.
MAGGIE
Am.
JERRY
Listen up. I’m going to put a question on your computer screen. The one who answers correctly will be declared the smartest.
The question appears on the screen.
JERRY
Two blondes fell down a hole. One said, “It’s dark in here, isn’t it?” What did the other blonde say?
MAGGIE
That’s easy. “Do you have a flashlight?”
JERRY
Nice try.
MAGGIE
Crap.
JERRY
How about you, Morty?
MORTY
The screen is blurry, Jerry. I don’t know. I can’t see.
JERRY
“I don’t know, I can’t see.” That’s the correct answer. You’re smarter than my mother!
MORTY
And a fifth grader.
JERRY
Morty and my mother everyone. See you tomorrow
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner