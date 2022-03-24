Two well-probed Lab Mice in a Apres Covid study go to the movies while waiting for the other piece of cheese to drop!
#5 (next to last): Apres Covid Status
Meet VINNY Verman & RICKY Rodentiatailia
In cages 6 feet apart, 2 cheesy Lab Mice reflect on their soon-to-be unemployed status & off-the-clock streaming movie viewing.
VINNY
Damn! Same Day, Different Year!
RICKY
Stop your grippin’ – I say we had a Pretty, Pretty, Pretty good run here!
VINNY
I know – but with Vaccinations booming, folks tossing masks & I just ran out of sex partners – well, I’m essentially retired.
RICKY
Your sex partners passed – so sorry.
VINNY
No, Maternity Leave!
RICKY
I can’t complain – I can finally urinate without hearing applause!
Vinny, check out that cage over there -‘I’ll have what he’s having’!
VINNY
Oh, that’s a new guy – it won’t be long before he’s tired of sex – Lab sex!
RICKY
Yeah, ‘777234…(takes a breath)…999425 – Thank you, Ma’am’!
RICKY
Are you seeing anyone yet, you know – for therapy?
VINNY
No, I think I can transition to the ‘New Normal’ by myself. But, “I coulda been somebody. I coulda been a contender”!
RICKY
“Snap out of it”!
Look at me – ‘I still love the smell of Hydroxychloroquine in the morning’!
VINNY
I don’t care – “Show me the money”!
RICKY
‘You talkin’ to me’?
VINNY
Yes, ‘Greed is good’!
Ricky, you know what our problem is – Netflix!
Bingeing on old movies & repeating old lines will not get us acclimated into the New Normal.
RICKY
Okay Beady Eyes – MATCH THESE!
“We’re gonna need a bigger Boat”!
“I wish I knew how to quit you”!
“Leave the gun – take the Canoli”!
VINNY
That was fun – but they say Covid will always be with us – do you think we sacrificed ourselves in vain – surely, you know.
RICKY
No, I don’t – “I’m serious & don’t call me Shirley”!
If you missed the first 4 in this Series… for more laughs:
www.humortimes.com/83849/cheesy-lab-mice
www.humortimes.com/88010/trials-tabulations
www.humortimes.com/92173/cheesy-lab-mice-save-the-world
www.humortimes.com/95633/trials-tribulations-of-2-cheesy-lab-mice-trying-to-save-the-world-par-4
