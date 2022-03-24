Two Cheesy Lab Mice Ponder Apres Covid Status and Go to the Movies – Pt. 5!

,

Two well-probed Lab Mice in a Apres Covid study go to the movies while waiting for the other piece of cheese to drop!

#5 (next to last): Apres Covid Status

Meet VINNY Verman & RICKY Rodentiatailia

In cages 6 feet apart, 2 cheesy Lab Mice reflect on their soon-to-be unemployed status & off-the-clock streaming movie viewing.

VINNY

Damn!  Same Day, Different Year!

RICKY

Stop your grippin’ – I say we had a Pretty, Pretty, Pretty good run here!

VINNY

I know – but with Vaccinations booming, folks tossing masks & I just ran out of sex partners – well, I’m essentially retired.

RICKY

Your sex partners passed – so sorry.

VINNY

No, Maternity Leave!

RICKY

I can’t complain – I can finally urinate without hearing applause!

Vinny, check out that cage over there -‘I’ll have what he’s having’!

VINNY

Oh, that’s a new guy – it won’t be long before he’s tired of sex – Lab sex!

RICKY

Yeah, ‘777234…(takes a breath)…999425 – Thank you, Ma’am’!

RICKY

Are you seeing anyone yet, you know – for therapy?

VINNY

No, I think I can transition to the ‘New Normal’ by myself.  But, “I coulda been somebody.  I coulda been a contender”!

RICKY

“Snap out of it”!

Look at me – ‘I still love the smell of Hydroxychloroquine in the morning’!

VINNY

I don’t care – “Show me the money”!

RICKY

‘You talkin’ to me’?

VINNY

Yes, ‘Greed is good’!

Ricky, you know what our problem is – Netflix!

Bingeing on old movies & repeating old lines will not get us acclimated into the New Normal.

RICKY

Okay Beady Eyes – MATCH THESE!

brokeback

jaws

Apres Covid

“We’re gonna need a bigger Boat”!

“I wish I knew how to quit you”!

“Leave the gun – take the Canoli”!

VINNY

That was fun – but they say Covid will always be with us – do you think we sacrificed ourselves in vain – surely, you know.

RICKY

No, I don’t – “I’m serious & don’t call me Shirley”!

airplane

If you missed the first 4 in this Series… for more laughs:

www.humortimes.com/83849/cheesy-lab-mice

www.humortimes.com/88010/trials-tabulations

www.humortimes.com/92173/cheesy-lab-mice-save-the-world

www.humortimes.com/95633/trials-tribulations-of-2-cheesy-lab-mice-trying-to-save-the-world-par-4

