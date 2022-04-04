Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews the famous film star Dumbo the Elephant.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is the famous film star Dumbo the Elephant.
Good morning, Dumbo.
DUMBO THE ELEPHANT
Oy. I can hardly move. My arthritis is killing me.
JERRY
I have Ben Gay. Will that help?
DUMBO
There isn’t enough crap in a tube to even cover my right nut. You should never know from such pain.
JERRY
You’re 81 years old. Old people have pain.
DUMBO
I suppose, but I still chase the ladies. Met a lovely woman at my arthritis support group last night. We clicked together.
JERRY
Let’s see. You were born in a circus down in Florida in 1941. Your mother is Mrs. Jumbo. Who’s pops?
DUMBO
There is no pops. I’m a cartoon. The stork delivered me.
JERRY
How did you get the name Dumbo?
DUMBO
Well, my mother named me Mumbo Junior. But my ears were so big, the other elephants laughed and I was called Dumbo.
JERRY
Huh?
DUMBO
Okay, Duncan. Here’s the real story. I’m stupid and the only elephant that forgets. Dumb, Dumbo, whatever. The other day an elephant told me I’m missing my mind, so I went looking for it.
JERRY
Is that why you left the circus in Florida?
DUMBO
No. I was tired of working for peanuts. Walt Disney offered me a lucrative deal in a movie I couldn’t refuse. Do you remember Timothy the mouse who befriended me?
JERRY
Not really.
DUMBO
He was my manager. Made me rich.
JERRY
Is Timothy still alive?
DUMBO
Nah. He couldn’t resist cheese and was cooked in a pizza oven.
JERRY
Gross. Mice give me the creeps. Except Mickey and Minnie.
DUMBO
Hey. Mickey and Minnie went into a bar with loaded guns. Donald ducked.
JERRY
Is he okay?
DUMBO
It’s a joke, Duncan.
JERRY
So are you. I understand there are three different types of elephants: Asian, African Savannah, and African Forest.
DUMBO
Yeah. We have one thing in common. We’re all fat.
JERRY
How much do you guys and gals weigh?
DUMBO
15,000 pounds. I found out there is only one way to look thin. Hang out with Donald Trump and Chris Christie.
JERRY
I’ve always wondered. What do you use tusks for?
DUMBO
Everything. Lifting, gathering food, stripping bark to eat from trees, and digging water holes. If you ask me more stupid questions, you’ll have two tusks up your tuchus. Get my drift?
JERRY
Got it, Mumbo Jumbo. I mean Dumbo.
JERRY
Can I ask what you do in retirement?
DUMBO
Shoot. Oops, wrong word. Those morons Don Jr and Eric Trump will take me up on it. I’m an investor in a brand of peanut butter called Sticky. It sticks to the roof of your mouth and between your teeth. You smell like peanut butter all day. I also have another job.
JERRY
What?
DUMBO
I fly people on my ears. It’s cheaper that going commercial.
JERRY
Do you serve anything on the flight?
DUMBO
Peanuts. It’s either that or fresh made dung.
JERRY
Yikes! No toilet.
DUMBO
There’s an old Chinese proverb. “Man who stand on toilet be high on pot.”
JERRY
Dumbo the Elephant, ladies and gentlemen. See you tomorrow.
