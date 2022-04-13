Democrats, Please Be Democrats!

,

This is prime time for the party to actually be Democrats, to unite ordinary Americans behind a national agenda of lasting progressive change.

I think we can now say the obvious: The Republican Party has gone bull-goose bonkers. Its leaders have turned the once-proud GOP brand into an unprincipled gaggle of corporate profiteers, hatemongers and screwball conspiracy theorists. They’re so far-out that the Hubble Space Telescope can’t find them!

But where is my Democratic Party? Here’s a transformative opportunity to forge a solid political coalition — a multiracial, urban-rural, farm-labor alliance based on fundamental principles and programs of fairness and opportunity for all. Isn’t that what the party says it stands for? This is the prime time to demonstrate it, to actually be Democrats, to reach out and unite ordinary Americans behind a national agenda of lasting progressive change.

It’s not like the party elders would have to start from scratch, for an energized, feisty movement of grassroots battlers against corporate greed and government injustice is already organizing, winning and growing popular support all across the country. But the national party’s old-line clique of big funders, paid consultants and corporate politicos shun the little-d democrats as unruly outsiders. Rather than welcoming and building on the exciting advances of these popular movements, the insiders keep hoping that the GOP’s goofiness and nastiness will turn off enough voters that Democrats can win by default.

Meanwhile, the establishment insists that Dems only push modest, incremental reforms so as not to offend corporate funders or spook moderate Republicans. Hellooooo, brilliant strategists: A primary function of the Democratic Party is to offend the corporate powers! Also, there are only about six moderate Republicans left in America, so appeasing them is not a big win — especially when it costs you the support of grassroots voters eager for a politics bold enough and big enough to end business-as-usual economics.

As our own history teaches, it takes intentional gutsiness to create a politics that matters — one that actually advances America’s historic democratic promise. Republicans won’t do that. Will Democrats?

The opposite of courage is not cowardice — it’s conformity. And right there’s the problem with the Big Money establishment that now controls the Party.

This group certainly wants Democrats to be the majority party… but for what purpose? Based on the policies they actually push, they seek “progress” without change. Go slow and go small, they urge, only offering policy tweaks that conform to the existing corporate structure. Their idea of change is what near beer is to beer — only less satisfying.

Worse, when grassroots progressives put real, FDR-style, “Big D” Democratic ideas on the national agenda, the Dem hierarchy turns into a bunch of fraidy-cat Democrats, mewling that a federal living wage, a tax on billionaires, health care for all, breaking up monopoly power, strengthening unions, a nationwide child care program and other fundamental changes are too extreme. Such boldness, they cry, will frighten voters!

They are, of course, wrong… and politically inept, for such direct-benefit, we’re-on-your-side changes in today’s corporate-run system are the Democrats’ most popular proposals. Polls confirm that this is especially true among working-class voters in small and medium-sized manufacturing towns, where Democrats have been getting creamed. In-depth surveys by a group called American Family Voices show that these people don’t think the party is too socialist or too “woke,” but rather too meek, too corporate, and especially MIA: missing in action.

After all, they’ve seen CEOs move their decent-paying jobs out, watched monopolies and Wall Street squeeze the lifeblood out of family farm opportunities and witnessed Amazon and Walmart eating Main Street alive. Where, they ask, is the Democratic Party that once stood up for us? Contrary to the contrived “wisdom” of party elites, these people despise big corporations, love unions, and have minimal interest in the GOP’s culture war issues. They yearn for a party that’ll join the grassroots battling the bastards and fight for a no-BS agenda of economic fairness.

The question they have for Democrats is basic: Do you just intend to hold office… or use it?

Jim Hightower
Latest posts by Jim Hightower (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share