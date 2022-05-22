Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews a waiter at the Wasilla Moose Room.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Justin Tooter, a waiter at the Wasilla Moose Room.
Hello Justin.
JUSTIN TOOTER
Hi Jerry.
JERRY
How’s business?
JUSTIN
Pret near at full capacity every night.
JERRY
Wow. You must be making good tips.
JUSTIN
Yep. Speakin of tips, there was a Rabbi at my table last week who went crazy. He was runnin around circumcising all kinds of lettuce. And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
JERRY
Always wondered. What are the qualifications to be a waiter?
JUSTIN
Don’t need none. Just a weak mind and a strong back.
JERRY
Can a waiter be handicapped?
JUSTIN
Oh, ya. No discrimination in our trade. People with one leg can work at the IHOP.
JERRY
You were Waiter of the Year in Alaska.
JUSTIN
You betcha.
JERRY
What’s your secret?
JUSTIN
Good customer service. The other day, I offered a customer a box for his leftovers. He said, “I’m not much of a boxer, but I’ll wrestle you for it.” Always there to help.
JERRY
Do you have a dumb waiter at work?
JUSTIN
My boss said we’re all dumb waiters. Except them college kids.
JERRY
Those overachievers think they’re smart. Do you know what you call a college grad with a bottle of champagne?
JUSTIN
Got me.
JERRY
A waiter.
JUSTIN
Hey. Being a waiter may not be a very glamorous job, but at least we put food on the table.
The conversation is interrupted by Maggie Duncan calling from heaven.
JERRY
Excuse me, it’s my mother.
JERRY
Is there a problem?
MAGGIE DUNCAN
Stop the interview. Justin Tooter was fired weeks ago. He was bad mouthing the Wasilla Moose Room.
JERRY
Is it true, Justin?
JUSTIN
I confess. I told my customers that we were overpriced. And our food was really roadkill from Glenn highway. The boss man kicked me in the butt on the way out the door.
JERRY
Ouch.
JUSTIN
It’s okay though. The Roadkill Cafe offered me a waiter job. I start next week.
MAGGIE
I remember that place. The food is shit, Jerry. Shit. They serve reindeer dung in a Ceasar salad. Who ever heard of such a thing?
JUSTIN
The house specialty, mam. And homemade cake.
MAGGIE
What kind of cake?
JUSTIN
A stomach cake.
MAGGIE
Up here in heaven, we have a popular restaurant on the moon called Looney Moons.
JERRY
Looks like you got competition, Justin.
JUSTIN
I’m used to it. Entered the weather contest here in Wasilla when I was a kid. I beat the raining champ. Game on.
JERRY
Justin Tooter everyone.
MAGGIE
What kind of person has the last name Tooter?
JERRY
A family that eats lots of baked beans.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner