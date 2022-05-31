Ripping the Headlines Today, 5/31/22

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson
SNL: Kate McKinnon and gang leaving with Pete Davidson.

Saturday Night Live Shakeup: Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney Leaving Show with Pete Davidson

No surprise, everyone eventually leaves with Pete Davidson.

Canadian National Security begins preparations for the threat of American instability

What it’s like to be the upstairs neighbor to a crack house.

Elon Musk accused of sexual misconduct by a SpaceX flight attendant

So, look for its named to be changed to SpaceXXX.

President Joe Biden ‘covers’ BTS’ song ‘Butter’ on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

For Joe’s sake, when it has to do with anything about butter, I hope BTS is the good cholesterol….

MacKenzie Scott gives $123M to Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Tell her ex-husband to stick that in his giant rocket ship penis and launch it!

The liquid in Johnny Depp’s water bottle is yellow because it’s filled with a vitamin and energy supplement, source says

… or, as it’s also known a ‘screwdriver…’

Idris Elba reveals that he sold weed to Dave Chappelle before getting famous on ‘The Wire’

Word is, given the amount of weed Dave uses, taking ‘The Wire’ amounted to a pay cut for Idris.

Ted Cruz blamed ‘The Doors’ for the mass shooting

Apparently, ‘The Beach Boys’ all had alibis.

Onlyfans creator claims having sex with Meta employees led to unbanning of her Instagram account

Look for them to hook up on a site called ‘SitOnMyFaceBook.’

Shakira, 45, channels Jessica Rabbit at the Cannes Film Festival

Proving, hippity hops don’t lie. Hippity hops don’t lie. Hippity hops don’t lie.

Herschel Walker will be Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee

Unless, they can find a way to trade him to Minnesota for 10 State Legislators and a Lt. Governor candidate to be named later.

Britney Spears has announced that she lost her baby one month after revealing she was pregnant

… So, that means crime scene tape around her uterus.

Post Office Board now in position to remove DeJoy

… ‘Bout time, DeJoy tried to make the mail as slow as Eric Trump …

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share