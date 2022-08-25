[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Sources say Trump agreed to the trespassing plea only because he was playing a reality TV business executive at the time.

Former President Donald John Trump agreed to plead guilty to trespassing today, according to an exclusive report at Revolver News. The online website is the new go-to outlet for MAGA conservatives.

The plea deal followed an extensive investigation of financial shenanigans at the Trump Organization.

“The 45th president agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge only because he was playing a reality TV business executive at the time,” a source told Revolver News. The source added, “Multiple felonies were actually committed by the CFO of the Trump Organization.”

The source was referring to Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime CFO. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges days before the Trump plea deal leaked.

“I’m still the master of the art of the deal,” Trump told Tucker Carlson this afternoon. Carlson broke into regular Fox programming with an interview from Mar-a-Lago. Trump and Carlson spoke in one of the rooms raided recently by the FBI in a potential national-security investigation.

Trump, gun at his side, boasted that the “Manhattan prosecutor did the right thing. He got the rat bastard old man who tried to set me up. All I was doing was performing for the cameras at the Trump Organization offices.”

Without evidence, Revolver News and Carlson speculated that Trump may reach a similar misdemeanor plea deal with federal prosecutors.

“National Security? What’s that?” said Carlson, a rifle over his right shoulder.