Fox News “rainmaker” Tucker Carlson had to eat his words, and offered a confession to his unthinking viewers.

So, hatred clouded poor Tucker Carlson’s judgment. Imagine that.

It turns out that the Fox News rainmaker holds so much contempt for evil liberals that he willed a “Red Wave” in November. Only it never came. Democrats, you see, did much better than polls, Republicans and Carlson forecast.

And now Tucker has to wipe away the bile dripping down his face. And explain his nightly rants that mislead millions of viewers who apparently idolize him.

So, Carlson, born with a gold spoon in his mouth, offers a confession to a fellow traveler. That confession to Charlie Kirk was released Jan. 2, the day before people who think like Carlson took the House of Representatives hostage.

Essentially, Tucker told Kirk that we can’t believe everything he says.

Even so, that didn’t stop Carlson from blasting media figures, including a Fox News contributor, for slamming a gang of 20 House Republicans. This gang insists that 90% of the slim GOP House majority must beg to have the Speaker they want.

Surprised? I’m not. Earnest Tucker tells us we’re witnessing democracy. And nothing else. And hey, sometimes Democracy is messy.

Yep. Go tell that to the Capitol police who two years ago on Jan. 6 dealt with “tourists” who wanted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Yes, Tucker, democracy is messy. However, it’s also true that you’re a mess.

And whether you realize it or not, Sunshine State Rep. Matt Gaetz is leading the charge to frustrate or thwart the will of the Republican House majority. But not just for a chaotic week. Chances are that the selection of a speaker is simply a prelude to two years of chaos.

More to the point, though, Gaetz is tight with recently reelected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Any chance the messy democracy preached by Carlson and practiced by Gaetz is setting the stage for Righteous Ron to step in and save the country in 2024?