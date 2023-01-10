[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Revealed: Promises Kevin McCarthy Had to Make to Get Votes

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

SNN correspondent uncovers embarrassing promises Kevin McCarthy had to make to get votes as the new Speaker of the House.

According to SNN Congressional correspondent Bethany Bathbong, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is the living epitome of the old Three Stooges quip, “If at first you don’t succeed, keep on suckin’ till you do succeed.”

promises Kevin McCarthy had to make
Embarrassing: promises Kevin McCarthy had to make. Photo: Public Domain.

There has been much speculation about the promises Kevin McCarthy had to make to get his new position, but it turns out some went well beyond the realm of politics.

According to Ms. Bathbong, some of the promised favors issued by Speaker McCarthy include:

  • Be Donald Trump’s golf caddy.
  • Goose Joe Biden.
  • Make Majorie Taylor Greene’s bullets.
  • Take Laura Ingraham and Harris Faulkner to Disney World.
  • Open an Idiots R US store in the Capitol Building.
  • Mow Scott Perry’s lawn and wash his car.
  • Drive Matt Gaetz’s kids to karate lessons.
  • Braid Lauren Boebert’s hair and paint her toenails.
  • Make January 6 a national holiday: National Riot Day.
  • State that any House Member could hit him in the face with a Boston Cream Pie whenever they felt like it.
  • Co-host The View in drag.

SNN Words to Live By

“A man who’s never afraid is a fool.” — Marshall Matt Dillon (James Arness), Gunsmoke TV show.

“I’d horsewhip you if I had a horse.” — Professor Quincy Adams Wagstaff (Groucho Marx), Horsefeathers, 1932 film.

“The secret of a long life is to try not to shorten it.” — Nobody (Terrence Hill), My Name Is Nobody, 1970 film.

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share