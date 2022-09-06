Ripping the Headlines Today, 9/6/22

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about Paul Rudd, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd to join the cast of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building: Season 3’

… As Selena Gomez’s younger brother.

Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ is $6MM in the red

It’s like a Trump casino, only without the buffet.

Ozzy Osbourne explains why he’s leaving America

And, no one understood a word he said.

House passes ‘Chips Bill,’ sends to Biden for signature

Look for ‘Guacamole Bill’ to pass along side.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died “after a serious and long illness”

… More unusual, not near an open window

Leonardo DiCaprio has been partying “every night” since Camila Morrone, 25, breakup

Makes sense … before school’s back in session.

Coast Guard seizes over 2,000 pounds of red snapper caught in Texas waters

No word if that was with or without tartar sauce.

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after 25 years of marriage

So, things got Rocky …

Trump repeatedly boasted he had secret information about Macron’s love life

… so, sounds like he has the ‘oui oui tapes!’

Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari exit SNL

Soon, there may be nobody left, because everyone leaves with Pete Davidson.

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

Damn, that’s 70 in dog whistle years.

Former Pro Wrestler, Ted “The Million Dollar Man” DiBiase took $3 Million in money meant for poor people in Mississippi

Guess he’s still the “Million Dollar Man” if you factor in inflation.

US orders Nvidia and AMD to stop selling AI chips to China

You’d think the chips would be smart enough to just not get on the plane.

Tommy Lee posted a NSFW full frontal nude photo, and it’s still up

Good thing – it’s so hot in LA, people are using it for shade.

Trump is a ‘deranged, defective personality’ we’re watching ‘self-destruct in real time’: George Conway

… No, he has an alternative sanity disorder: Mrs. George Conway …

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share