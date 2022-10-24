Ripping the Headlines, 10/24/22

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about Liz Truss, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigns. Photo by Number 10, flickr.com.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 6 weeks in office

Or, as it’s also known, Trexit.

Circle K gas stations in Florida to begin selling marijuana

Mostly to spur cheese nachos sales…

$400K in meth hidden in pumpkins found at Texas border, CBP says

And would have gotten away with it if someone hadn’t carved them with faces without teeth.

Biden hails largest deficit drop in U.S. history

It sounds like Republicans suffer from ATTDD… Attention To The Deficit Disorder.

Global porn star Rocco Siffredi is subject of Netflix drama ‘Supersex’

One question, shouldn’t his name be Stiffredi?

Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the waters around Alaska

Destroying the snow crab and the garlic butter industries …

Rhinovirus on the rise

Not to be confused with Rinovirus, which apparently afflicts any Republican who disagrees with Trump.

Happy 50th birthday, Eminem

Pretty soon when they ask “Will the Real Slim Shady please stand up?” … they’ll have to wake him up from a nap first.

The NFL and Amazon announced Prime Video will stream a Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving in 2023

Those without Prime will get it 3 days later…

John Durham loses in court again — Russian analyst Igor Danchenko found not guilty on all counts

On a separate note, didn’t Danchenko fight Stallone in Rocky IV?

A Texas woman attacked by a bison lived to share the video she captured

Your move, Florida man…

Activists throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

To get even, look for someone to pour sunflower oil on a Andy Warhol.

Kelly Osbourne says Dad Ozzy ‘Told everybody’ the sex of her baby on the way.’

So, it’s still a secret!

Alex Jones says “we woke up Kanye West” about ‘White Lives Matter’

… And all he got was a damn t-shirt …

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share