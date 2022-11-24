[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Leonard Leo Tapped to Rescue GOP

,

The Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo is the Supreme Court whisperer. Now the GOP has tapped him to pick the next Republican ticket.

GOP mega donors feared a 2024 MAGA bloodbath. But Federalist Society kingpin Leonard Leo soothed those fears in return for a sizable donation to his rightwing machine.

Leonard LeoAnd he did it the old-fashioned way.

According to sources, Leo agreed to pick the next Republican ticket. In return, elite donors will funnel money to Leo to go along with the billion bucks he already banked. The new money will flow on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Donors are pegging it to the amount of money they would have given the Republican presidential field.

But that’s not all. One billionaire told Humor Times, “He gave us a conservative super majority on the Supreme Court. Now he’s gonna put a conservative team in the White House. Ain’t no stopping us now.”

Elite Donors

The wealthy American was giddy, so he shared even more information with this liberal rag. He added the next point while speaking from a Las Vegas casino. “Leo knows how to pick em’. And we really need help. It’s getting to the point where most of the primary candidates are ready to attack one another.”

Consumed with optimism, the patriotic American added, “We’ve got to defeat the Biden Crime Family, inflation and control the border. We don’t need to spill blood hammering our own to death.”

But a second billionaire offered more details. She joined in on a Zoom call from Aspen, noting that two candidates from the gang of 10 held out until the end.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sunshine State resident Donald Trump finally signed a pledge to abide by Leo’s decision,” according to the source. “But only after Leo let Ginni Thomas advise him on his decision. Leo also agreed to consider naming Kari Lake as the vice-presidential candidate.”

Even better, the upcoming announcement will attract millions of potential voters. Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter, will live-tweet the announcement, sources said. And Joe Concha, a Hill columnist and Fox News contributor, will provide color commentary. Musk is friendly with Trump and DeSantis.

Latest posts by Steve Schneider (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share