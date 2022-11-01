[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Musk, Trump Jr. Partied with Paul Pelosi and His Attacker

Elon Musk’s “new” Twitter is abuzz with all kinds of disinformation about the home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi.

Billionaire Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. partied with Paul Pelosi and his hammer-wielding attacker, an online report claims.

The publication, Musk to Dusk, alleges that illicit drugs and male prostitutes also were at the party. This unconfirmed story followed an earlier unconfirmed report at the Santa Monica Observer. The Observer broke the unsubstantiated news linking Pelosi and David DePape to drugs and male prostitutes.

Paul Pelosi is in a San Francisco hospital, recovering from a weekend attack that police attributed to DePape. Authorities allege DePape was looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when DePape found Paul Pelosi home alone.

Meanwhile, Musk, a billionaire who bought Twitter just days ago, reacted swiftly to what he called “disinformation and defamation.”

He said, “To hell with free speech. I’m not letting these lies about me spread on Twitter.”

Flanked by Trump Jr., Musk added, “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose. And I’ve got billions to lose now that I own Twitter. So, please, stop spreading lies. Let’s Make America Great Again.”

