Ripping the Headlines Today, 5/10/23

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about mysterious piles of pasta, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

piles of pasta
Oodles of noodles: mysterious piles of pasta.

Mysterious piles of pasta found in a New Jersey forest

I guess that’s why it’s known as the Olive Garden State.

Massive penis is mowed into lawn at King Charles Coronation party venue

It’s ‘Hey, get off my lawn,’ NOT ‘Hey, get off on my lawn!’

Brad Pitt will be driving a real F1 car alongside the other 20 drivers starting at Silverstone

That’s really gotta piss off defending champion, George Santos.

Biden cracked jokes at Correspondents’ Dinner

While they named a menu item after Trump’s non-appearances …. Orange Flavored Chicken!

Ed Sheeran wins copyright-infringement lawsuit involving hit song “Thinking Out Loud” – ABC News

No word if Sheeran heard it through the grapevine.

Fox News viewers aren’t happy Brian Kilmeade is hosting Tucker Carlson’s show tonight”

Look for Kilmeade’s new show, ‘FOX and Friendless.”

Michelin-star chef shocks fans with plan to add semen-based dish to his menu

… The Beef Jerky Off, I presume.

RIP Harry Belafonte

Day light came and you’re gonna go home. God speed.

Clouds above L.A., more showers in forecast

… Either that or Snoop and Willie Nelson are still partying at Willie’s birthday concert after-party.

Kim Kardashian says she’s lost 21 lbs. since before last Met Gala

191, if count Kanye.

LeBron James nails half-court, no-look shot in Lakers practice

Or, as Steph Curry calls it a lay-up.

The WHO says Covid 19 no longer global emergency

I’m gonna wait for Led Zeppelin to weigh in…

18,000 cows killed in fire at Texas ranch

Instead of water, they put out the fire with barbecue sauce.

US jobs report shows gain of 253K in April

…Would’ve been 253,002 but, y’know, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon …

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
InstagramShare

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

InstagramShare