Mysterious piles of pasta found in a New Jersey forest

I guess that’s why it’s known as the Olive Garden State.

Massive penis is mowed into lawn at King Charles Coronation party venue

It’s ‘Hey, get off my lawn,’ NOT ‘Hey, get off on my lawn!’

Brad Pitt will be driving a real F1 car alongside the other 20 drivers starting at Silverstone

That’s really gotta piss off defending champion, George Santos.

Biden cracked jokes at Correspondents’ Dinner

While they named a menu item after Trump’s non-appearances …. Orange Flavored Chicken!

Ed Sheeran wins copyright-infringement lawsuit involving hit song “Thinking Out Loud” – ABC News

No word if Sheeran heard it through the grapevine.

Fox News viewers aren’t happy Brian Kilmeade is hosting Tucker Carlson’s show tonight”

Look for Kilmeade’s new show, ‘FOX and Friendless.”

Michelin-star chef shocks fans with plan to add semen-based dish to his menu

… The Beef Jerky Off, I presume.

RIP Harry Belafonte

Day light came and you’re gonna go home. God speed.

Clouds above L.A., more showers in forecast

… Either that or Snoop and Willie Nelson are still partying at Willie’s birthday concert after-party.

Kim Kardashian says she’s lost 21 lbs. since before last Met Gala

191, if count Kanye.

LeBron James nails half-court, no-look shot in Lakers practice

Or, as Steph Curry calls it a lay-up.

The WHO says Covid 19 no longer global emergency

I’m gonna wait for Led Zeppelin to weigh in…

18,000 cows killed in fire at Texas ranch

Instead of water, they put out the fire with barbecue sauce.

US jobs report shows gain of 253K in April

…Would’ve been 253,002 but, y’know, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon …