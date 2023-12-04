[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

Recently dismissed former congressman George Santos has joined SNN, famous for its unique take on world events.

Recently dismissed from the House of Representatives, former congressman from New York, George Santos, has joined our news network, SNN. Santos will assume the position of Vice President and executive editor of the firm’s Fake News Network.

Santos will oversee SNN’s cadre of dozens of Political and Financial liars, little white liars, whoppertellers, situational liars, flimflam liars, fairytale liars, editorial liars, sports liars, God damn liars and LAMFs.

Mr. Santos said of his new position, “This feels like home!”

SNN Words to Live By

“Liar liar pants on fire.” — The Castways, Liar Liar, 1965 song.

“Thou shalt not bear false witness.” — Ten Commandments.

“Anything is better than lies and deceit.” — Leo Tolstoy.