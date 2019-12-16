The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews the Manchurian Candidate

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Manchurian Candidate Donald Trump.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today my guests are the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Manchurian Candidate Donald Trump. Err, President of the United States.

Manchurian Candidate. Putin Trump nesting dolls.
Photo by Jørgen Håland on Unsplash.

JERRY

Good morning, President Putin.

PUTIN

Morning nice, Duncanova. If interview go south, you disappear.

JERRY

Da, Comrade.

TRUMP

Vlad was kind enough to put a computer chip in my head so I would remember things.

PUTIN

He my robot.

JERRY

I understand you will be inviting President Putin to the G7 summit in the U.S. next summer.

TRUMP

Not until Russian troops withdraw from the Crimea.

PUTIN

I zap you brain.

TRUMP

What I meant to say is Russia should be able to join the G7. For Putin, Crimea was literally a steal.

PUTIN

I zap you brain.

TRUMP

Crimea is a good deal. They love Russians just like me.

JERRY

You invaded a sovereign nation.

PUTIN

No invasion. Invitation, Duncanova.

TRUMP

They have oil. Black gold, black gold.

JERRY

No more free elections.

TRUMP

And I’m upset about that.

PUTIN

I zap you brain.

TRUMP

I’m upset we have free elections. We need more meddling from Russia. Gotta win. Gotta win. Make America Great Again in 2020.

PUTIN

Trumpster smart. He win or go to jail. Everyone in Russia vote. Two choice–me or Siberia.

TRUMP

Both cold. Both cold.

JERRY

Bad things are happening and you’re lying about everything.

TRUMP

Name one.

JERRY

You said Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama. That was never in the national weather forecast. You scared the hell out of all the rubes.

TRUMP

I meant North Dakota.

PUTIN

Sorry. Defrag Trump brain for maintenance. He pull state out of ass.

JERRY

Climate change is threatening the earth. Glaciers are melting in Alaska, deadly hurricanes in the Atlantic, out of control tornadoes in the heartland. Miami could be under water in 20 years.

TRUMP

I’m going to stop greenhouse emissions. No more  coal or oil exploration. Solar panels for every household.

PUTIN

I zap you brain.

TRUMP

I want to suck up every drop of oil in the United States. Give to Russia and North Korea.

PUTIN

I have drilling rights on Trump brain. His mind quart low.

JERRY

Our allies don’t trust you, Trumpster. German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to distance herself from you.

TRUMP

I don’t know why. I believe in a strong NATO alliance.

PUTIN

I zap you brain.

TRUMP

We need to bring Russia into NATO. This way they can learn how we operate.

JERRY

Your mother should have swallowed you.

JERRY

Is it true you farted at a White House baked bean dinner and blamed Obama?

PUTIN

Chip not working for manners.

JERRY

Trumpster. You have the last word.

TRUMP

I alone can ruin the United States.

JERRY

And sadly you have. See you tomorrow everyone.

Dean Kaner

Dean Kaner

Dean B. Kaner is a playwright and screenwriter, having co-produced and co-written plays for the stage with performances in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix and Memphis.
