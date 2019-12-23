Ripping the Headlines Today, 12/23/19

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon.

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

banana taped
Art Collector pays $120,000 for a banana taped to a wall.

Art Collector pays $120,000 for a banana taped to a wall at Miami Basel

What an idiot! He could’ve gotten four times as many bananas down the street at a Whole Foods.

Jack Black totally forgot he starred in ‘The Holiday’

Hmm, that would be a literal “Black out!”

Thousands of penis-like sea worms wash up on California beach

With crabs not far behind!

Republican Congressman suggests Trump is being treated worse than Jesus amid impeachment debate

… like that time Jesus grabbed Mary Magdalene by the pu%&y.

NFL correspondent Jane Slater caught her ex cheating via Fitbit

… hmm, guess that’s why they call it “stepping out!”

On this day in 1903 the Wright Brothers conducted the first man powered flight

On a side note, their luggage is still missing.

Tulsi Gabbard votes “present” in impeachment against Trump

As opposed to her usual “dah” or “nyet.”

Mormon Church has misled members on $100 billion tax-exempt investment fund, whistleblower alleges

I can’t wait for the musical version, “The Cooked Books of Mormon.”

Happy 76th birthday, Keith Richards

You don’t look a day over 137.

Hallmark pulls an ad of two brides kissing

Don’t worry, you can still get plenty of that on “Showtime After Dark!”

Eddie Murphy’s 10 children (ages 1 – 30) will be accompanying their father at his ‘SNL’ return after 35 years

… those food bills explain why he made Pluto Nash…

McConnell decries lack of bipartisanship

McConnell bitching about the lack of bipartisanship is as believable as Judge Roy Moore Jr bitching about the lack of mall security!

Demi Lovato poses with her new boyfriend wearing nothing but a sexy lace bra

Hmm, ok, that’s what he was wearing, what about Demi?

Donald Trump Jr. promotes Trump-themed wrapping paper as his father is impeached

What’s next? Pillows at Trump properties will have “ImpeachMints?”

The following two tabs change content below.
Paul Lander
My Twitter profile

Paul Lander

Paul Lander is not sure which he is proudest of -- winning the Noble Peace Prize or sending Congolese gynecologist Dr. Denis Mukwege to accept it on his behalf, bringing to light the plight of African women in war-torn countries. In his non-daydreaming hours, Paul has written for Weekly Humorist, National Lampoon, American Bystander, Huff Post Comedy, McSweeney's, Bombeck Writers Workshop Blog and the Humor Times, written and/or produced for multiple TV shows and written standup material that's been performed on Maher, The Daily Show, Colbert, Kimmel, etc. Now, on to Paul's time-commanding Special Forces in Khandahar… (See all of Paul's "Ripping the Headlines Today" columns here.)
Paul Lander
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share