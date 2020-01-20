‘The Jerry Duncan Show’ Play to Open in NYC, March 5-15, 2020!

Based on the column in Humor Times, “The Jerry Duncan Show” play runs March 5-15, 2020.

The Jerry Duncan Show opens at the Thirteenth Street Repertory Company, 50 West 13th Street, New York City (Greenwich Village).

Jerry Duncan Show at the Thirteenth Street Repertory CompanyIt was written by Dean B. Kaner and is directed by Joe John Battista.

Performances: March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm, March 8, 15 at 4 pm.

Regular admission: $18 / Seniors & Students: $15.

Tickets on sale here or call (800) 838-3006. Limited seating and  expected sell-out crowds.

The Jerry Duncan Show comedy is about “Jerry Duncan,” 40ish, an arrogant, bombastic, nationally-syndicated radio talk show host, who interviews politicians in the headlines.

Everyone from Donald Trump to Bernie Sanders is interviewed. The characters have a comic spirit that is physical and energetic, triggering emotional reactions to Jerry’s back and forth taunting during the radio interview.

Jerry Duncan Show at the Thirteenth Street Repertory CompanyOff the air, Jerry is an insecure nebbish. He is single and lives alone in an apartment. A victim of circumstance, his life has suffered from a domineering mother named Maggie, now deceased. But she’s not out of his life, as we hear her talking to Jerry on stage, though not visible. Jerry is on a journey to free himself from his past.

The show is based on play author Dean Kaner’s long-running column on this website.

Order Your Tickets Here Today! Or call (800) 838-3006.

