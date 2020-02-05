Contest Winners
Here are the Humor Times February 2020 Cartoon Caption Contest Winners. To enter the current contest, go to our Cartoon Caption Contest.
Thank you!
Feb. 2020 Cartoon Caption Contest Winners:
|Name
|City
|State
|Caption
|Gary Castillo
|Hurricane
|UT
|No, he’s just happy to see you!
|Douglas Goldman
|Cape Coral
|FL
|I think I found the leaker.
|Timothy Busam
|East Northport
|NY
|What happens in Putin’s pants pocket, stays in Putin’s pants pocket.
|Merle Levy
|Sparks
|NV
|I am NOT his puppet! I’m his action figure!
|Greg
|Weatherford
|TX
|I’m looking for change!!!
The current Cartoon Caption Contest is here.
According to Wikipedia:
Political cartoons can usually be found on the editorial page of many newspapers, although a few (such as Garry Trudeau‘s Doonesbury) are sometimes placed on the regular comic strip page. Most cartoonists use visual metaphors and caricatures to address complicated political situations, and thus sum up a current event with a humorous or emotional picture.
In modern political cartooning, two styles have begun to emerge. The traditional style uses visual metaphors and symbols like Uncle Sam, the Democratic donkey and the Republican elephant; the more recent text-heavy style, seen in Doonesbury, tells a linear story, usually in comic strip format. Regardless of style, editorial cartoons are a way for artists to express their thoughts about current events in a comical manner.
A political cartoon commonly draws on two unrelated events and brings them together incongruously for humorous effect. The humor can reduce people’s political anger and so serves a useful purpose. Such a cartoon also reflects real life and politics, where a deal is often done on unrelated proposals beyond public scrutiny.
