[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Paltrow Launches GOOP University

,

Gweneth Paltrow to offer unique degrees at new “GOOP University.”

Gweneth Paltrow’s latest endeavor is the launching of GOOP University. The first order of business at GOOP U will be to award Paltrow with an honorary M.D. and Ph.D., and install her as the President of the university, based on the qualifications of those degrees.

GOOP UniversityThe university will have three majors: Business, Pseudo-Science and Gwenethology. Among the courses that will be offered for business majors are: 1) How to turn bullshit into profit; 2) Scamming on the internet, 3a) How to avoid the FDA , 3b) What to do if caught by the FDA, and finally, 4) How to create a cult following (step one: become a celebrity).

Courses for majors in pseudo-science include: 1) detoxing using the mold in your shower; 2) cat box aromatherapy; and 3) pseudo-science home laboratory. The last course requires the students to collect naturally growing plants (i.e. weeds) in local fields or their back yard and combine them in their kitchens with household solvents and other “creative” elements in their cupboards to create a new face cream. Students must apply this cream to their faces for one week, and those whose face does not break out in a rash, crack, or bleed will pass the course. If the cream results in a gentle peeling of a layer of skin, the student will receive an A+ grade for creating an exfoliant after signing all rights of the product to Paltrow.

The most popular major is expected to be Gwenethology. All courses will be taught by Paltrow herself, with the objective of having students absorb as much Gweneth energy and essence as possible. Courses will include:

1) Gwenethism: How to think like Gweneth.
2) Gwenethcology: How to align emotions with Gweneth.
3) Gwenethrology: How to make your aura match Gweneth’s.
4) Gwenethics: How not to be judgmental (grades based on Gweneth’s judgment).
5) Gwenmyth: How to make people believe your plain face is beautiful.

Weird Al Yankovic will be composing the school’s anthem. The school crest will feature a rendition of Botticelli’s Venus, with a naked Paltrow emerging from a large shell. Students will graduate with a BBS, a Bachelorette of BS degree.

Diane de Anda

Latest posts by Diane de Anda (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share