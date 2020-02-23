Russia, If You’re STILL listening…

Of course Putin’s still listening!

You never know who’s got Putin’s ear… but with Trump’s loose lips, the transmissions are loud & clear.

As angry as we are with Trump, our not-so covert operator; with this list – we just have to play along!

“I’m fine here – well, holding my own until Melania came in! ha ha

C’mon Vlad! Is this on”?

“About that pre-order – I think I’d like to have it now. Free Shipping, right? Send it to Mar-a-Lago – not the White House – they’re a little suspicious lately.”

“If you’re not busy – here’s my ’10 Items or Less’ Order”!

10. 2 TINS OF BELUGA CAVIAR! Eric counts the fish eggs & then puts them on his Big Mac!

9. A DOZEN BLINI! Stephen Miller’s Wedding Gift & throw in your best *Manure!

*Ignore this one, Vlad; I think a Dem ‘Post-Noted’ this one in!

8. BOOK DONALD JR. 2 Tickets on the Vulva River Cruise!

7. A BABUSKA! Mitch McConnell wants to hide out in Iowa – he has a Waiting Cow-a-Milking!

6. 100 GALLONS OF WODKA! It’s for Bill Barr – he suddenly developed a Bathtub Fetish!

5. SHARPIES! What can I say, I doodle – I ran out filling-in St. Petersburg & Siberia!

4. A BORSCHT COOKBOOK! What a Trouper – Melania always looks 4 years ahead!

3. Bagful of MOSCOW McDONALDS! I can’t trust them over here – Jose is a Never-Trumper & the Fry Count is way off!

2. Okay, one of those freakin’ RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS! I want to play ‘3 Doll Monte’ with Barron to show him how to juggle Dictators!

Oh, & #1. Do you still have the PHONE NUMBERS for Olga & Urina?