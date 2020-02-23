Russia, If You’re STILL listening…

,

Of course Putin’s still listening!

still listening

You never know who’s got Putin’s ear… but with Trump’s loose lips, the transmissions are loud & clear. 

As angry as we are with Trump, our not-so covert operator; with this list – we just have to play along!

“I’m fine here – well, holding my own until Melania came in! ha ha

C’mon Vlad!  Is this on”?

“About that pre-order – I think I’d like to have it now.  Free Shipping, right?  Send it to Mar-a-Lago – not the White House – they’re a little suspicious lately.”

“If you’re not busy – here’s my ’10 Items or Less’ Order”!

10.  2 TINS OF BELUGA CAVIAR!  Eric counts the fish eggs & then puts them on his Big Mac!

9.   A DOZEN BLINI!  Stephen Miller’s Wedding Gift & throw in your best *Manure!  

*Ignore this one, Vlad; I think a Dem ‘Post-Noted’ this one in!

8.  BOOK DONALD JR. 2 Tickets on the Vulva River Cruise!

7.  A BABUSKA!  Mitch McConnell wants to hide out in Iowa – he has a Waiting Cow-a-Milking!

Still listening

6.  100 GALLONS OF WODKA!  It’s for Bill Barr – he suddenly developed a Bathtub Fetish!

5.  SHARPIES!  What can I say, I doodle – I ran out filling-in St. Petersburg & Siberia!

4.  A BORSCHT COOKBOOK!  What a Trouper – Melania always looks 4 years ahead!

3.  Bagful of MOSCOW McDONALDS!  I can’t trust them over here – Jose is a Never-Trumper & the Fry Count is way off!

2.  Okay, one of those freakin’ RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS!  I want to play ‘3 Doll Monte’ with Barron to show him how to juggle Dictators!

Oh, & #1.  Do you still have the PHONE NUMBERS for Olga & Urina?

Still listening
Marilyn Sands

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share