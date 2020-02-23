Capitol Dome to Become World’s Biggest Tit

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Republicans plan Capitol dome renovation to celebrate Trump’s acquittal.

To celebrate President Trump’s impeachment acquittal, Senate Republicans have vowed to convert Washington DC’s Capitol dome into a giant tit.

“It only seems fitting,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, “And I think we can count on plenty of support from our base.”

“We’re talking about something done in very good taste,” explained Kentucky representative Rand Paul, “something the entire family can enjoy together. Sexy, but not sleazy.”

“Like Madonna’s bullet-boobs back in the 90’s,” added Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Democrats have expressed their outrage at the plan. “Unfortunately, it’s what we’ve come to expect from these jugheads,” complained minority leader Chuck Schumer.

The President, however, offered his enthusiastic support. “I think it’s a great idea! Absolutely great! Because nobody has more respect for boobs than I do. Nobody! Just ask my personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani!”