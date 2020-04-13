Here They Come: Those Russian Trolls!

Wow, have you noticed? The have really ramped it up quickly! With Bernie out of the way, the horde of Russian trolls can concentrate all their fire-power on Joe Biden — and, of course, on trolling them libs!
Yeah, it’s you and me they’re really after, trying to turn us against each other. This was totally predictable, and would’ve happened with Bernie or anyone else, of course.
Unfortunately, and it’s one of many reasons I backed Bernie, I fear Biden is too easy of a target, and is who they wanted for an opponent all along.
However, it’s go time now. All hands on deck to save the country. Don’t let them do to us what they did last time.
The forces behind Trump, autocratic goons looking for world domination at any cost, have shifted into attack mode. We will bear the brunt of a sophisticated and sustained psychological warfare campaign. They will try — and will no doubt succeed to at least some degree — to tear us apart, making the divergent left turn in on itself.
Apparently, there are some who still have not learned anything from letting an arrogant, ignorant, sniveling sociopath into the oval office four years ago. To them I say, wake the f*ck up. The #1 goal has not changed. If we don’t get the lunatic out by November, you can kiss your democracy goodbye.
And with it, any chance of ever electing anyone like Bernie Sanders in the future.
The Humor Times founder/publisher/editor/writer may wear a lot of hats, but he likes it that way. Still, his favorite job is writing fake news articles. He is also a musician and songwriter, who plays guitar, mandolin and harmonica, with several CDs to his credit.
… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!
So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.
If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!
Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!