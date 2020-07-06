Ripping the Headlines Today, 7/6/20

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Michael Keaton Batman
Michael Keaton in talks for new ‘Batman.’

Michael Keaton in talks for new ‘Batman’

… look for the right turn signal on the Batmobile to be blinking through the whole movie.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

No giant surprise there.  One of the symptoms, after all, is lack of taste.

NFL ‘fans’ threaten boycott over Black national anthem

Hmmmm, so, these same folks who say there’s only one nation, one flag, one national anthem sure dig that Confederate flag, treason statues and whistling Dixie.

Biden says we should “protect” Columbus, Washington and Jefferson statues

Well, he did know all three personally.

Dershowitz tweet storm on Ghislaine Maxwell arrest

… but they won’t count as evidence because he’s wearing his underwear…

Mississippi passed a bill to remove the Confederate emblem from their flag

…and to set their clocks ahead to 1866.

Lady Gaga continues her no-pants streak while picking up dinner with boyfriend Michael Polansky

Look for her in the remake of ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pantless.’

Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh votes to strike down Louisiana abortion law

And, Susan Collins is so mad at Kavanaugh‘s vote, she might just wag her index finger at him.

Kate Beckinsale has the best response to claim she dates men who could be her “children”

Oh, c’mon, you have to be more specific, all men are children.

Trump says he wasn’t joking about testing slowdown: “I don’t kid.”

In fact, Trump wants to make coronavirus testing as slow as Eric Trump.

University of Alabama and state health officials cannot confirm reported ‘COVID-19 parties’ took place

Although if they need a cure, three words… Roll Tide Pods.

“Outstanding” headteacher receives nationwide support after suspension for saying some teachers ‘did nothing’ during lockdown

Headteacher? Damn, talk about taking oral exams!

Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young files for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Guess that means, “she’s gonna forget about Dre.”

Mexico closing its U.S border

… good luck, Amigos, getting Trump to pay for it…

Paul Lander
Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share