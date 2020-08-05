The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Arizona Senator Martha McSally

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Republican Senator Martha McSally from the state of Arizona.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. My guest today is Republican Senator Martha McSally from the state of Arizona.
JERRY
Good morning, Senator.
MARTHA MCSALLY
What am I doing here? I must be desperate.
JERRY
You sure are. Trailing your Democrat opponent Mark Kelly in every poll.
MCSALLY
I don’t believe polls.
JERRY
Do you believe Italians?
MCSALLY
Of course I do. My favorite chef was Italian. Unfortunately, he pasta away.
JERRY
Here’s something you won’t hear on Fox News. Did you know that the majority of Arizonans like whole milk, but don’t like the 1%.
MCSALLY
The 1% are my peeps. I voted to give them tax cuts in 2017. I’m proposing a bill called the American TRIP Act that would give $4,000 in tax credits.
JERRY
The middle class and poor can’t afford to travel during the pandemic. These people are so broke, they have to eat cereal with a fork to save milk.
MCSALLY
President Reagan said ketchup is a vegetable. That should take care of lunch and dinner.
JERRY
Mark Kelly promises pre-existing conditions will be covered and that no one should lose their health insurance.
MCSALLY
So do I.
JERRY
No, you don’t. You want to take away Obamacare. The mandate protects pre-existing conditions.
MCSALLY
I got a better plan called Trumpcare.
JERRY
What does it offer?
MCSALLY
Nothing. That’s the beauty. No one takes responsibility for anything. Like the Coronavirus, every disease will magically disappear.
JERRY
Arizona has one of the highest Coronavirus rates in the country. 174,000 people tested positive.
MCSALLY
That’s the difference between me and my opponent. Mark Kelly always says it’s good to be negative when he talks about the virus. I like to think positive. Those 174,000 people will sure remember me and Donald Trump when they vote in November.
JERRY
Mark Kelly flew 39 Navy combat missions in Operation Desert Storm. He received numerous medals and ribbons. Then became an astronaut spending 54 days in space. Do you know what you call a tick on the moon?
MCSALLY
No.
JERRY
A Luna tick.
JERRY
Speaking of lunatics. You voted with Trump 95% of the time. In fact, you want to lower the federal unemployment benefits while 30 million people are out of work at no fault of their own.
MCSALLY
I could respond with a lot of unemployment jokes. Sadly, none of them work.
JERRY
You took more than $150,000 of corporate PAC contributions from big insurance and drug companies. You stand with the Republican plan to increase premiums, eliminate pre-existing conditions and threaten coverage for 400,000 Americans.
MCSALLY
I support the Affordable Health Care Act, not Obamacare.
JERRY
Knock, knock.
MCSALLY
Who’s there?
JERRY
Nana.
MCSALLY
Nana who?
JERRY
Nana your business.
JERRY
You lost to Democrat Kristen Sinema in the 2018 Arizona Senate race, accusing her of treason. But the people of Arizona knew the truth and voted you out. You are only in office because you were appointed by the Governor when Senator Jon Kyl retired. Now you are using the same failed playbook by falsely accusing Mark Kelly of ties to a major Chinese business and investments in Chinese companies. Guess what?
MCSALLY
That’s what.
JERRY
I know I am. But what are you?
JERRY
The people know you can’t be trusted Martha McNasty. Go back to what you do best. Playing fetch with your dog.
MCSALLY
When I lose in November, I’m going to be a lobbyist. I’ll fight for greater inequality, higher national debt and budget deficits. Did I mention higher trade deficits?
JERRY
See you tomorrow everyone.
MCSALLY
(screaming) Climate change is fake. Donald Trump is honest. Privatize social security. Marijuana causes insanity.
JERRY
Someone call 911!
MCSALLY
And they’re coming to take me away ha-haaa. They’re coming to take me away ho-ho, hee-hee, ha-haaa.
