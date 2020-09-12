Trump Plays While U.S. Mourns: A Poem

Trump Plays While U.S. Mourns
Nero played with Rome aflame;
He did not care as fire spread.
Trump’s golfing trips are quite the same;
He plays while thousands all lie dead.
And now as the best Covid cure,
He champions herd immunity,
With claims Covid will not endure
When spread in the community.
That means two million more may die.
But who should be the Chosen Ones?
The only way to justify:
Infect Ivanka and his sons.
We’d only see him force a tear,
If this brought votes of sympathy.
It’s power and money he holds dear;
Their loss a business casualty.
