This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: A Serpent of the People

I saw a serpent who was snaked.

In deceit of power there sits a liarserpent

Trump is awful. Of shit!

I don’t understand how people don’t understand.

There’s no protesting aloud in a fascist state.

Trump’s post office strategy: Stamping out democracy.

To avoid bad news, kill the messenger before he arrives.

Trump hates to give hope to racists.

Diss Pence with all his lies.

Never trust a headhunter who offers you a free haircut!

Hate red states bigotry.

Fox news: Alternate reali-teatime.

The earth’s temperature has risen to withering heights.

Philosophers take note: If a tree falls in the forest and no one’s there to hear it, it does make a sound: “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”

Insomniacs can only dream of sleep.

Average people reap as they so-so.

Weigh too much dieting is going on.

Soda commercials: Telling it. Like it. Fizz.

To be safe, beware there’s danger.

Nowhere you aren’t.

