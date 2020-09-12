I saw a serpent who was snaked.
In deceit of power there sits a liar
Trump is awful. Of shit!
I don’t understand how people don’t understand.
There’s no protesting aloud in a fascist state.
Trump’s post office strategy: Stamping out democracy.
To avoid bad news, kill the messenger before he arrives.
Trump hates to give hope to racists.
Diss Pence with all his lies.
Never trust a headhunter who offers you a free haircut!
Fox news: Alternate reali-teatime.
The earth’s temperature has risen to withering heights.
Philosophers take note: If a tree falls in the forest and no one’s there to hear it, it does make a sound: “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”
Insomniacs can only dream of sleep.
Average people reap as they so-so.
Weigh too much dieting is going on.
Soda commercials: Telling it. Like it. Fizz.
To be safe, beware there’s danger.
Nowhere you aren’t.
- This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: A Serpent of the People - September 12, 2020
- This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Between Ghosts and Dreams - September 4, 2020
- This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: An Unconventional Convention - August 27, 2020