Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Senator Bernie Sanders and His Uncle Max Sanders.
Ed. Note: Announcing an all-new The Jerry Duncan Show series on YouTube. Episodes 1 & 2 will air Friday, October 30 and Episodes 3 & 4 will air Monday November 2. The cast features Broadway and television stars.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, it is. Today on the show my guest is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and his Uncle Max Sanders.
JERRY
Hi Bernie.
SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS
Hello my Alaskan friend. I want you to meet my Uncle Max.
JERRY
Hi Max.
MAX SANDERS
Can you believe Bernie drags me to this fakakte lake in Vermont to go fishing?
BERNIE
We’re in a boat on Lake Champlain.
MAX
Champagne, complain. I’ve never fished in my life!
BERNIE
Try it, you’ll like it. There’s bass, trout, northern pike, salmon.
MAX
What is this a 5 star restaurant? If I want salmon, I’ll go to Sol’s Deli for lox.
BERNIE
Jerry. Vermont has 7,000 miles of rivers and streams, 800 lakes and ponds. We can fish in any direction.
MAX
Can we catch gefilte fish? Give me something to live for.
BERNIE
When I was a little pisher in Brooklyn, my father took me fishing in the Hamptons.
JERRY
The Hamptons? That’s where all the rich people live.
BERNIE
Correct. Pops said money can’t buy happiness, but neither can poverty. The problem was we fished in people’s koi ponds, so we had to run for our lives.
MAX
Running. Isn’t that how you got the bug to go into politics?
BERNIE
Absolutely. We poor folk and activists had something in common. We were both fighting for change. In my case, a couple of nickels to rub together.
JERRY
How about you, Max? What did you do for a living?
MAX
I was an accountant.
BERNIE
Uncle Max is the smart one in the family. But he is cheap.
JERRY
How so?
BERNIE
Last week, he put a quarter in the parking meter and complained to city hall there wasn’t a gumball. Let me give you another instance. Two years ago his wife Ruth asked for diamonds for her birthday. He brought her two — the eight and the queen.
MAX
Yes. I’m conservative.
BERNIE
Don’t mention that word. I’m up here to relax from high blood pressure.
JERRY
So fellas. How do you plan to catch fish? Do you know what you’re doing?
BERNIE
How hard can it be? I have a can of night crawlers, a net and a few fishing rods.
JERRY
How do you get the worm on a hook?
BERNIE
You squeeze it through. Then cast the rod and wait for a fish to take the bait. It’s not rocket science.
MAX
I got a better idea. I’ll just swim to shore.
BERNIE
You’ll drown.
MAX
Exactly.
BERNIE
Jerry. We got a problem.
JERRY
Did you run out of prune juice?
BERNIE
This is H-U-G-E. The boat just sprung a leak.
MAX
The one day I go fishing and end up on the Titanic.
BERNIE
Don’t panic.
MAX
Where’s the life jackets?
BERNIE
Oy. I forgot them.
MAX
Can I call a lifeline?
BERNIE
Regis is dead.
BERNIE
Jerry. You’re a smart man. Should I use Max’s toupee to plug the hole?
JERRY
Nah. Try your earwax. It’s waterproof. Lord knows there must be 79 years worth in that canal.
BERNIE
Hold on. This might take a while. Lots of crud.
MAX
Do you need some of mine?
BERNIE
No. I have so much wax they could put me in a wax museum.
JERRY
Do you have enough yet?
MAX
Shut up so he can keep digging.
BERNIE
You’re on schpilkas. I’m digging. I’m digging.
JERRY
And?
BERNIE
I found an old Q-tip.
BERNIE
Wait. I can fill the hole.
JERRY
Great.
BERNIE
Now I’ll start the motor and we’ll head back to shore.
The motor doesn’t start.
MAX
This isn’t going to end well.
Starts singing My Heart Will Go On from the movie Titanic.
MAX
Near, far where ever you are, I believe that the heart does go on…
JERRY
See you tomorrow everyone.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
