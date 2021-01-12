Contest Winner!

Here is the Humor Times January 2021 Meme Caption Contest Winner. To enter the current contest, go to our Meme Caption Contest.

January 2021 Meme Caption Contest Winner:

Todd B, Rochester NY: “There once was a man who would lie / About crowd size and whether COVID could make you die. / He said to Pence with a sneer / As his MAGAts did cheer / Overrule the Electors or I’ll choke you by the tie!”

These recent contests are a change of pace for our Caption Contest. Usually, it’s a political cartoon, but these have been political memes, related to a new series called DC C.R.A.P. (Donald Chump’s Contemporary Reality Absurdly Packaged). The meme gallery is here on this website, and the creator, Regi Taylor, has a store here, which features great deals on his creations on t-shirts, mugs, etc. In fact, they are having a big sale right now, see the ad in the right-hand column!

