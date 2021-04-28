Nix on Netflix movie choices for me – there will be blood!
Dear Netflix,
I’m pretty ticked off when you try to analyze my viewing habits & assume my taste in visual entertainment choices – you don’t know me!
With the exception of “The Bank Dick“, “Dick Tracy” & “The Great Dictator“, it really bugs me when you pick out a show for me & preface it with ‘Because you watched’ …that’s creepy & feel like I need to take a shower!
It’s bad enough that Walgreen’s asks me if I’m ready for another douche!
For example, JUST BECAUSE I WATCHED “Brokeback Mountain, “To The Bone” & “Let Him Have It” doesn’t mean I’d like “Rear Window”!
JUST BECAUSE I WATCHED “Throw Mama From A Train”, “8 Heads in a Duffel Bag” & “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes” doesn’t mean I’d like to see “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” again!
JUST BECAUSE I WATCHED “Reefer Madness”, “Lost Weekend” & “The Body Snatcher” doesn’t mean I’d like “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die”!
JUST BECAUSE I WATCHED “Ted Bundy Tapes”, “Making A Murderer” & “Why Did You Kill Me” doesn’t mean I’d like “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead”!
JUST BECAUSE I WATCHED “Ishtar, “Howard The Duck” & “Heaven’s Gate” doesn’t mean I’d like “CATS”!
JUST BECAUSE I WATCHED “The Two Popes”, “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” & “Freddy Got Fingered” doesn’t mean I’m dyin’ to be scolded by Facebook!
And, JUST BECAUSE I WATCHED “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – nah, I’m not goin’ there! ha ha But you get the idea.
But I will tell you what flicks I do like & some of my experiences related to my love of the Movies:
WHAT I LIKE IN THE BEDROOM:
“Sideways”
“The Three Amigos”*
& “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice”
*Okay, Okay – Two Amigos! Geez!
WHAT IT FEELS LIKE AT MY AGE TO GO ON A DATE:
“Shut Up & Dribble”
And, “Dirty Grandpa”
WHAT GUYS TOLD ME ON DATES:
“Get Out”!
“The Good, The Bad & The Ugly”
And, “Keep The Change”!
WHAT I’VE TOLD GUYS ON DATES:
“For A Few Dollars More”
“While You Were Sleeping”
And, “This Is A Robbery”!
If I don’t hear back from you or… I get enough Hits – I’ll write a 2nd Letter! ha ha
Satirically Yours,
Marilyn Sands
