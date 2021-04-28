Wherein our intrepid radio talk show host interviews the late Joan Rivers via heavenly hologram.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? I doubt it. From a hologram, live in heaven my guests are my mother Maggie Duncan and her friend, comedienne Joan Rivers.
JERRY
Good morning, Mother.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
Men. Who needs them? Can you believe Curly from The 3 Stooges dropped me for Phyllis Diller? I’m distraught. Distraught, Jerry.
JERRY
Not a surprise though.
MAGGIE
Not a surprise? Phyllis is so old, you can see the liver spots through her gloves.
JERRY
Don’t worry. There’s plenty of fish in the sea.
MAGGIE
What sea? We only have clouds.
JERRY
Introduce me to your friend, please.
MAGGIE
The funniest lady I every met. A woman of many facelifts…Joan Rivers.
JOAN RIVERS
I wish I had a twin, then I would know what I’d look like without plastic surgery.
JERRY
I was a big fan. You were in show biz a long time.
RIVERS
Yeah. I started in the early 60’s doing standup at comedy clubs in Greenwich Village. Had lots of competition. George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Woody Allen. Being a woman was tough.
JERRY
Plus, you were overweight.
RIVERS
I was always overweight. The kids in school called me “Marshmallow.”
JERRY
Didn’t you exercise?
RIVERS
Oh, please. If God wanted me to bend over, He would have put diamonds on the floor.
MAGGIE
Exercise is a dirty word. Every time I heard it, I washed my mouth out with chocolate.
JERRY
Ma. Eat today, wear tomorrow.
MAGGIE
What are you? An Adonis?
RIVERS
Jerry. For you, social distancing is great. It means every night is like a Saturday night.
JERRY
Okay, Mommy Makeover. By 1965, you were on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson. In the 80’s, you had two shows of your own. One that competed with Johnny.
RIVERS
I called him. He was upset and almost hung up on me when I tried to explain I needed the money. I said, “Johnny. I’d like to see things from your point of view, but I can’t seem to get my head that far up my ass.”
JERRY
Then what happened?
RIVERS
The phone went dead. And so did my career.
JERRY
What about all those jewelry chotchkies you hustled on QVC?
RIVERS
That was years later. I confess, Jerry. The jewelry sucked. You can’t make steak out of hamburger meat.
JERRY
Thank you, Bobby Flay.
JERRY
Then came your last job. Co-hosting the Red Carpet with daughter Melissa.
RIVERS
I’m a fashion maven. It was enjoyable to make fun of celebrities who didn’t dress well. And compliment those that did. My advice to women. Shopping is cheaper than therapy.
MAGGIE
Remember that Jerry if you ever find a nice girl like your mother.
JERRY
Don’t say that. I don’t need more nightmares. Do you realize you’re the only mother I know that had morning sickness after I was born?
RIVERS
Can we talk? I need to hurry. Have a blind date with Ray Charles.
JERRY
Absolutely. When you passed away, everyone was so sad. At your funeral, Meryl Streep cried in 5 languages.
RIVERS
Yes. And she should have won an Oscar.
JERRY
If anyone cries at my funeral, I will never speak to them again. See you tomorrow.
Follow A Bit of Biden on Instagram. @abitofbiden
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews the Late Comedienne Joan Rivers - April 28, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner - April 21, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Momma Duncan - April 14, 2021