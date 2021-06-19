The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, indeed. My mother refuses to talk to me. And Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from the not-so-great state of West Virginia is our guest.

JERRY

Senator Joe Manchin, DonkeyHotey
Senator Joe Manchin caricature by DonkeyHotey, flickr.com.

Say Joe. What do you know?

SENATOR JOE MANCHIN

That I shouldn’t have come on your show.

JERRY

Too late now, big fella.

MANCHIN

I’m very upset with Democrats making  my life miserable, just because I won’t vote to eliminate the filibuster. The liberals say I’m part of the problem in DC.

JERRY

You’re not part of the problem.

MANCHIN

Thank you.

JERRY

You are the problem.

MANCHIN

You’re wrong. I’m fiscally responsible and socially compassionate.

JERRY

Really? You vote with the Retrumplicans on gun laws and abortion issues.

MANCHIN

Whatever it takes to get elected, Duncan.

JERRY

Is that a Czech thing? You’re of Czechoslovakian heritage.

MANCHIN

I am.

JERRY

Okay. What do you call an abortion in the Czech Republic?

MANCHIN

I don’t know.

JERRY

A cancelled Czech.

MANCHIN

That sounds right.

JERRY

You’re 74 years old. You were Governor of West Virginia from 2005-2010 and been a U.S. Senator since 2010. You’ve always voted to increase our reliance on fossil fuels. Particularly coal.

MANCHIN

Absolutely. Coal is used to generate electricity. It’s a key ingredient in steel making and cement production. Don’t forget that Santa Claus needs coal to put in stockings  on Christmas Eve for naughty boys and girls. And most important, we use coal for the eyes of snowmen.

JERRY

You need to empty your head. The coal dust is coming through my computer.

MANCHIN

We don’t worry about coal dust in West Virginia. However, there can be bad news for some of our citizens that work in the coal mines. They’ve gotten lung cancer.

JERRY

That sucks.

MANCHIN

The good news is that most of them tested positive for Alzheimer’s.

JERRY

Thank goodness. You had me worried.

JERRY

You’re against passing common sense legislation like the Voting Rights Act.

MANCHIN

I don’t want people to vote. That means they need to learn how to read.

JERRY

Big Joe. Is your refrigerator runnning? If so, I would vote for it.

JERRY

Do you support LBGTQ?

MANCHIN

You mean the Ukrainian President?

JERRY

No, you idiot. The Equality Act that discriminates against transgender people.

MANCHIN

Not now. But I will when Senator Lindsey Graham comes out of the closet.

MANCHIN

Duncan. What about the good things I’ve done?

JERRY

Like?

MANCHIN

I voted against attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Voted against tax cuts. Supported impeaching Trump twice.

JERRY

Not good enough. You’ve been nominated for the Rush Limbaugh Award for pretending to be a Democrat.

MANCHIN

I’m the only elected Democrat to DC from West Virginia. What will happen to the party if I’m voted out?

JERRY

Democrats can land on the sun. They just have to land when it cools off. See you tomorrow.

 

Follow A Bit of Biden every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram @abitofbiden

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

Dean Kaner
Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share