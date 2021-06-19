Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, indeed. My mother refuses to talk to me. And Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from the not-so-great state of West Virginia is our guest.
JERRY
Say Joe. What do you know?
SENATOR JOE MANCHIN
That I shouldn’t have come on your show.
JERRY
Too late now, big fella.
MANCHIN
I’m very upset with Democrats making my life miserable, just because I won’t vote to eliminate the filibuster. The liberals say I’m part of the problem in DC.
JERRY
You’re not part of the problem.
MANCHIN
Thank you.
JERRY
You are the problem.
MANCHIN
You’re wrong. I’m fiscally responsible and socially compassionate.
JERRY
Really? You vote with the Retrumplicans on gun laws and abortion issues.
MANCHIN
Whatever it takes to get elected, Duncan.
JERRY
Is that a Czech thing? You’re of Czechoslovakian heritage.
MANCHIN
I am.
JERRY
Okay. What do you call an abortion in the Czech Republic?
MANCHIN
I don’t know.
JERRY
A cancelled Czech.
MANCHIN
That sounds right.
JERRY
You’re 74 years old. You were Governor of West Virginia from 2005-2010 and been a U.S. Senator since 2010. You’ve always voted to increase our reliance on fossil fuels. Particularly coal.
MANCHIN
Absolutely. Coal is used to generate electricity. It’s a key ingredient in steel making and cement production. Don’t forget that Santa Claus needs coal to put in stockings on Christmas Eve for naughty boys and girls. And most important, we use coal for the eyes of snowmen.
JERRY
You need to empty your head. The coal dust is coming through my computer.
MANCHIN
We don’t worry about coal dust in West Virginia. However, there can be bad news for some of our citizens that work in the coal mines. They’ve gotten lung cancer.
JERRY
That sucks.
MANCHIN
The good news is that most of them tested positive for Alzheimer’s.
JERRY
Thank goodness. You had me worried.
JERRY
You’re against passing common sense legislation like the Voting Rights Act.
MANCHIN
I don’t want people to vote. That means they need to learn how to read.
JERRY
Big Joe. Is your refrigerator runnning? If so, I would vote for it.
JERRY
Do you support LBGTQ?
MANCHIN
You mean the Ukrainian President?
JERRY
No, you idiot. The Equality Act that discriminates against transgender people.
MANCHIN
Not now. But I will when Senator Lindsey Graham comes out of the closet.
MANCHIN
Duncan. What about the good things I’ve done?
JERRY
Like?
MANCHIN
I voted against attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Voted against tax cuts. Supported impeaching Trump twice.
JERRY
Not good enough. You’ve been nominated for the Rush Limbaugh Award for pretending to be a Democrat.
MANCHIN
I’m the only elected Democrat to DC from West Virginia. What will happen to the party if I’m voted out?
JERRY
Democrats can land on the sun. They just have to land when it cools off. See you tomorrow.
