Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Not really. Today on the show my guest is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
JERRY
Welcome, Governor.
RON DESANTIS
Not thrilled to be here. But I need the publicity.
JERRY
Knock, knock.
DESANTIS
Who’s there?
JERRY
Jerry.
DESANTIS
Jerry who?
JERRY
Gerrymandering. You changed the boundaries in Florida so Republicans can win elections.
DESANTIS
That’s an outdated term, Duncan. It’s called “Cheat To Defeat.” Perfectly legal.
JERRY
Hold that thought. I have breaking news. The Mars Rover found your birth mother an hour ago.
DESANTIS
Oh, man. No wonder I crave Mars bars and trips to Roswell, New Mexico.
JERRY
Exactly, big fella.
JERRY
Let’s get to the fun facts. You are 43 years old. Went to Yale and graduated from Harvard law school. Even played baseball at Yale.
DESANTIS
Yep.
JERRY
U.S. Congressman from Florida in 2013-18. Judge Advocate in the Naval Reserve. Deployed to Iraq with the SEAL team as a legal advisor. All good.
DESANTIS
There is no bad.
JERRY
Not so fast, altar boy. You’re against DACA. Oppose recreational marijuana. Against a minimum wage increase. Drafted legislation to protect Confederate monuments this year, and support election law restrictions.
DESANTIS
What’s the point?
JERRY
You’re a douchebag, Ronnie. So 80’s. Everything in Florida is in the 80’s. The temperature, humidity and your IQ. You’re living in yesterday.
DESANTIS
No. I’m not! I oppose mask mandates. I’m selling merchandise for my re-election campaign with cool slogans like “Don’t Fauci My Florida” on T-shirts. And I train alligators to circumcise baby boys in Miami.
JERRY
Flipper the Dolphin is dying to join our conversation. He’s pissed off about cruise ships on his turf. Can I let him talk?
DESANTIS
What the hell? Go ahead.
Jerry calls Flipper.
JERRY
Flipper. It’s Jerry Duncan.
FLIPPER THE DOLPHIN
EEEE EEEEEEEEE. Put pimple puss on the line.
JERRY
Okay. Here we go.
All three on the call.
DESANTIS
What’s the problem, Blubber?
FLIPPER
It’s Flipper. And I got a problem with you!
DESANTIS
Bring it on.
FLIPPER
There are dozens of loan sharks cutting in on my turf. Selling condos to Jellyfish. Our property values have gone south. What’s even worse are cruise ships polluting the water.
DESANTIS
Are you sure it’s not the Miami Dolphins? I’m staying the course.
FLIPPER
You mark my word, Governor. Florida will be under water some day and I’ll be sleeping with you and your wife in a waterbed. EEEEE EEEEEEEEE.
DESANTIS
(sweating)
I’m gonna have nightmares thinking about that bubblehead.
JERRY
Probably, Climate Change Denier. By the way, I don’t think you are stupid. You just have bad luck when you think.
JERRY
See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
