United Airlines
United Airlines to require employees be vaccinated.

United Airlines to require all 67,000 U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated

In fairness, they’ll do anything to beat Delta.

Afghan President Ghani Flees Country as Taliban Enter Kabul: “It’s Over”

So, now look for all those Twitter epidemiology experts who became Women’s Gymnastics experts to now be Afghanistan scholars….

Obama cut Conan O’Brien from his 60th birthday party invite list

I’m betting Conan’s spot was taken by Jay Leno.

Jared Kushner’s starting an Investment Firm

They promise to make you a millionaire … if you started out as a billionaire.

A guy who spent $30 million to build Trump’s wall wants his money back

Hunch is, he gets bigly FU from Mexico!

Happy 84th birthday, Dustin Hoffman

One of the good things about aging is you probably forgot all about Ishtar.

My Pillow’s Mike Lindell claims he was ‘attacked’ at pro-Trump ‘symposium’

That’ll teach him to bring a pillow to a fist fight!

David Schwimmer shoots down Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

… so, look for their new show “Friends with Benefits.”

One in every 1,400 people in Florida hospitalized with COVID right now

And in Miami Beach, lots of complaints that their kids don’t call or write.

Megyn Kelly: The media is making January 6th out to be so much bigger than it was

Which is why Megyn needs to change her name to Karyn.

Alec Baldwin calls wife Hilaria Baldwin a ‘legend’ as she pumps breastmilk while snacking

Sounds like someone was playing the home version of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly spent 3 years hunting for Bigfoot

In fairness, a lot of people want to find their birth parents.

Kanye West offered free adult entertainment while staying at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Yeah, but the concession stand costs are still a bitch.

 Poll: Ron DeSantis approval rating sags as COVID-19 rages

… Well, they can always name a Disney World ride after him. ‘The Unvaxxed Pirates of the Caribbean Cruise Lines’ …

