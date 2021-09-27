The Firsts in History… According to My Diary!

The First in the series of Satirical Firsts that you won’t find in the history books!
Firsts you won’t find in history books:
1. The First Virgin: Eve
2. The First Dating Site: Eden
3. The First ‘Swipe Left’: Eden
4. The First Emmy Show Host: Moses (10 Categories)
5. The First Emmy ‘Category Revolt’: Hecklerville
6. The First Bank: Bank of Sheckels
7. The First Comic: Shecky of Bethlehem
8. The First Selfie: Shemp diddling
9. The First iPhone: Morty babbling to himself
10. The First Big Box Store: Amazon & Roebucks
11. The First Library Book: The Bible
12. The First One Who Checked It Out for Loopholes: Bernie of Hialeah
13. And… The First 2 Women TV Hosts Testing Positive for ‘Gesundheit’: Gladys & Syphilia!
