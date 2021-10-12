Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Shin Taqqiq, an Alaskan Eskimo from Wasilla.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Shin Taqqiq, an Alaskan Eskimo from Wasilla.
What? You think I from Miami?
JERRY
(sarcastic) Sure. And I’m from Mars.
SHIN
That make sense, Blunken.
JERRY
I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that. And it’s pronounced Duncan.
SHIN
I don’t care. Baseball say, “Man with four balls hard to walk.”
JERRY
Hey, Shin. You have an unusual name.
SHIN
Eskimos name children after body parts. We go on living in afterlife. I named after lower part of leg. My mother name is Brain. Very smart.
JERRY
What makes her smart?
SHIN
She write book The Eskimo Guide to Bathing in Salt Water.
JERRY
Why salt water?
SHIN
Because pepper make you sneeze.
JERRY
She’s a real brain. A lame brain!
SHIN
I have Eskimo name for you, Blunken.
JERRY
Bring it on.
SHIN
Yotimo.
JERRY
What does that mean?
SHIN
A yellow jacket who carry meat from house to nest.
JERRY
Enough with the names. I’ve always wondered. How come Eskimos don’t freeze to death? It’s 45 degrees below zero in the winter and your peeps live in an igloo.
SHIN
Man find hot woman. Rub noses and wear lots of fur. Igloo inside 19 degrees. Up to 60 with sex.
JERRY
That will do it.
SHIN
But more important, snow used in igloo to keep warm. Air pockets trapped inside good insulation.
JERRY
What happens to your igloo when the snow melts?
SHIN
We have Slushy party.
JERRY
I noticed your nice teeth. Do you brush them twice a day?
SHIN
We don’t brush. Use teeth like tool. Chew blubber, tear off caribou meat, eat fish from spear. No need for dentist.
JERRY
What if you have a cavity?
SHIN
Pull tooth with string attached to pickup truck. Step on gas. Nice teeth when young. No teeth when old.
JERRY
What’s red and bad for your teeth?
SHIN
Possum run over by sled?
JERRY
A brick.
JERRY
I’m curious. Are you married?
SHIN
No. Girlfriend have cold feet. Other night, she give me cold shoulder.
JERRY
Relax, my furry friend. Think about the best four years of your life.
SHIN
Okay. Third grade. Thanks, Blunken.
JERRY
It’s pronounced Duncan. But what the hell. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
