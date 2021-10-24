[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

The deceased conservative political gadfly has reincarnated as a dung beetle, thus getting his just deserts.

Scientists have confirmed that Rush Limbaugh, the popular conservative radio talk-show host who passed away last year, has been reincarnated as a dung beetle.

“It seems only fitting,” remarked noted entomologist Nat Springer, “Dung beetles are obsessed with poop.

It’s a huge status symbol for them. Not only do they eat it, but they also use it as a nest for their young. They spend all of their time seeking out and collecting manure, and fashioning it into huge balls of shit that they can then roll back to their homes. I think Rush will fit right in.”

Mr. Limbaugh will spend his next 25 lifetimes as a dung beetle, according to unnamed forces. He will then be eligible to reincarnate to a higher (or lower) life form, depending on his Karma.

But until then, God’s will be dung.