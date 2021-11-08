The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Alaskan Housewife Maude Riley

,

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews a housewife in Wasilla, Alaska.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY DUNCAN

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Who knows? Today on the show my guest is Maude Riley, a housewife here in Wasilla, Alaska.

wasilla housewife
Jerry Duncan interviews a housewife from Wasilla, Alaska.

JERRY

Good morning, Maude.

MAUDE RILEY

Mornin.

JERRY

You’re here to announce you are running in the Republican primary for Senate against the incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski.

RILEY

Yep. She might be popular in Poland, but not here.

JERRY

C’mon. The Senator is a skier, hiker, fisherman. She is what Alaska is all about.

RILEY

Nope. Where was the ninny when the state banned rectal thermometers? Just because Sarah Palin said it caused brain damage.

JERRY

All I know is Senator Merbuski, Moswaski, I mean Murkowski is always looking for ways to make energy more efficient. Oil and natural gas are the driving force of the Alaskan economy.

RILEY

Speakin of gas. Before COVID, I used to cough to cover a fart. Now I fart to cover a cough. No one should have to do that in Alaska. No more COVID vaccines!

JERRY

Okay, Ms. Anti-Vaxxer. Tell us about your convoluted self.

RILEY

I come from a rough childhood, Duncan. My old lady buried three husbands. And two of them were just nappin. I never had any stability growin up. One day the dope stared at a can of orange juice for 12 hours, because it said “concentrate.” No wonder I became an alcoholic.

JERRY

What pushed you over the edge?

RILEY

I found out I was a test tube baby. I didn’t even get a womb with a view.

JERRY

So you started drinking.

RILEY

Yeah. But I still maintained a balanced diet. A Budweiser in each hand.

JERRY

Ever go to AA?

RILEY

You talkin about them batteries?

JERRY

No. Meetings for alcoholics, so they won’t drink.

RILEY

Nah. I get my high from politics and watchin soap operas on the tube. Even though I’m an anti-Vaxxer, I wear a mask when I tune into General Hospital. Don’t want any of them actors sneezin on me.

JERRY

(laughs) Like it comes out of your TV.

RILEY

Of course, it can. A friend of mine died from a TV sneeze. She bit off more than she could achoo.

JERRY

Let’s get back to your campaign. What’s your next stop?

RILEY

I’ll be in Fairbanks talkin about why Climate Change is a hoax. Even the Antarctic ice sheets think it’s a joke. They’re crackin up.

JERRY

Do you know what causes Climate Change?

RILEY

Yeah. Someone lit a dinosaur on fire. It’s in the Bible. I believe in the Book of Fools.

RILEY

Hey, Duncan. I’m so excited. I gotta heavyweight comin here to campaign for me.

JERRY

I only know one heavyweight. Chris..

RILEY

Yep. Chris Christy. How I got him is “a whale of a tale.”

JERRY

You claim to know the Bible. Isn’t he the dude that swallowed Jonah?

RILEY

Chris is an inspiration for every fatso who can’t resist food. He thinks big.

JERRY

You mean bigger. Big is King Kong.

RILEY

Okay, wise guy. Is that a tire you’re wearin around your waist?

JERRY

(sarcastic) No. I swallowed Nancy Pelosi. Yeah, I’m a little overweight. So what?!

RILEY

Just sayin.

JERRY

Anything you want to tell my listeners before this interview ends?

RILEY

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

One ripped condom caused you.

JERRY

Thank you, Maya Angelou. See you tomorrow.

 

The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner

Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share