Mouseguest: A Poem

Mouseguest

Come Dear Mouse be our guest

And may your weary head find rest

Not upon our little bed

But out in the garage instead

I think you’ll find it dry and warm

Away from any danger, harm

No dogs to get in your sweet face

No cats to give you mortal chase

Lint on the floor that’s layers deep

Will make a nest in which to sleep

The faucet perched above the sink

Stores drops of water you can drink

The clock aloft doth hourly chime

And you should really watch the time

For when the clock hands turn to five

It’s time for you to look alive

Brush your whiskers, smooth your fur

Clean your hands, put on a moniker

Rehearse your Wagner and Chopin

Lines from Ibsen’s “Tragic Man”

We’d like you to come in and dine

We think you’ll find the food quite fine

And in return we’d like to hear

Of all your travels far and near

Your forebears listened in on kings

And heard about important things

They ate scraps that fell at the feet

Of royalty, the wealthy, the elite

In Egypt they saw pyramids rise

In China were honored by the wise

Heard the reasons why Rome did fall

King Arthur’s words in Yorkshire Hall

As Luther penned his own translations

They heard his nightly dissertations

Your micy great-great-grandparents

Sailed with Columbus, and other gents

They listened in to freedom’s knell

Climbed the rope of the Liberty Bell

They lived with men down and out

What was life with them about?

Around the Senate coffeeshop

Gathered there to eavesdrop

They must have seen Hoffa depart

What happened to Amelia Earhart

In animal quarters over the land

Life was heard under human hand

We’d like to honor you our guest

Put all that mouseicide to rest

For your ears have heard quite a lot

The whys and wheres and what not

If you can any. any tales recall

Please share with us, one and all