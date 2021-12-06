Wherein our intrepid talk radio host interviews former CNN host Chris Cuomo.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide, Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Chris Cuomo, the fired CNN host of Cuomo Prime Time.
CHRIS CUOMO
Was that introduction necessary, Duncan? Do you know why I’m here?
JERRY
Because nobody else will interview you. You’re dishonest.
CUOMO
C’mon. I was giving legal advice to my brother Andrew. That’s not a crime.
JERRY
It is when you try to get dirt on witnesses who testified against your brother’s sexual harassment charges by women who worked for him. Did you learn that underhand stuff at college?
CUOMO
Harvard or Fordham? I went to both.
JERRY
No. Whas-a-matter-u in Little Italy.
CUOMO
You must of stayed up all night thinking about that line.
JERRY
Let’s just say that unlike you, I didn’t lose sleep.
CUOMO
Andrew was the Governor of New York. An honorable man.
JERRY
He under-reported COVID deaths at nursing homes.
CUOMO
Cut spending without raising taxes.
JERRY
Made enemies with fellow Democrats.
CUOMO
Passed a property tax cap.
JERRY
Split with longtime girlfriend Sandra Dee, because her cooking sucked.
CUOMO
What are we arguing about anyway? I’m on my apology tour. I’m sorry for getting caught.
JERRY
Man. You’re dumber than Forrest Gump.
CUOMO
Who famously said, “Life is like a box of chocolates. It’s shittier than I thought.” He’s right, Duncan.
JERRY
You interviewed Andrew on your show last August before the sexual misconduct scandal broke. You said, “I’m not an advisor. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything.”
CUOMO
I was the one who told him to resign.
JERRY
And you should have offered your resignation to CNN. The New York Attorney General said there are transcripts and exhibits implicating you.
CUOMO
I plead the fifth…got any Vodka?
JERRY
Which reminds me. Do you know the chicken down the street tendered her resignation today at McDonald’s? Apparently, her brain was fried.
CUOMO
I’m going to have my friend Vinnie Bambino come over and kick your nuts. You’ll be singing soprano, Duncan.
JERRY
Bring it on.
CUOMO
I’ll survive without CNN or you! I’ve been in Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Covered stories on child custody, bullying, homeless teens. I’m thick skinned.
JERRY
I’d make a joke about hurricanes, but Im scared my inbox would be flooded.
CUOMO
My mind is flooded with so many things. I lost my way, Duncan. I used to be a straight shooter.
JERRY
Please cancel my subscription to your issues.
JERRY
So what’s next for Chris Cuomo?
CUOMO
I’m going to be a greeter at Walmart. A good company. Do you know they give both cashiers a day off on Christmas?
JERRY
And pants are half off.
CUOMO
That’s a good buy.
JERRY
No. The men that are shopping wear their pants half off.
CUOMO
Forget Walmart. Maybe I’ll stand in front of the CNN building and annoy everyone when they come to work.
JERRY
The pity train just derailed. Suck it up and move on, Christopher. See you tomorrow.
