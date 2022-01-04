Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Pete Repeat the Barber.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Pete Repeat the Barber. I’m not kidding, folks. That’s the dude’s name.
PETE REPEAT
Hey, Duncan. Pete and Repeat went down to the swamp. Pete fell in, who was left?
JERRY
Pete.
REPEAT
It can’t be Pete.
JERRY
Hell, yes. Repeat was eaten by an alligator. What can I say? The gator liked fast food.
JERRY
I’ve always wondered what a barber does besides cut men’s hair.
REPEAT
Well. I shave sheep. Trim women’s mustaches. Chase rednecks with razor blades. I bet you didn’t know there were barbers in ancient Egypt.
JERRY
C’mon.
REPEAT
Yep. It’s in the Book of Generous. Mose’s barber gave him haircuts and a circumcision when he lived in Egypt.
JERRY
Did the barbers make much money back then?
REPEAT
Not for haircuts. But for circumcisions, they got big tips.
JERRY
What’s your technique? Do you have your own style?
REPEAT
My specialty is buzz cuts. That’s a bee’s favorite, too. I just shave the head until there is only a quarter of an inch on top.
A sudden interruption.
MAGGIE DUNCAN
It’s your mother, Jerry.
JERRY
You can’t be. I’m an orphan.
MAGGIE
Oh, stop it.
JERRY
What do you want?
MAGGIE
I’m warning everyone in Wasilla about Pete Repeat. He cut my hair one time and I developed PTSD.
REPEAT
I remember you. How are you doing?
JERRY
She’s dead.
REPEAT
I’m sorry.
MAGGIE
(angry) You should be! When you finished cutting my hair, I was bald. So bald that I wore a nun’s habit and clothing for a year.
JERRY
Hey, ma. What do you call a sleep walking nun?
MAGGIE
What?
JERRY
A roamin’ Catholic.
REPEAT
I don’t understand.
JERRY
Knock, knock.
REPEAT
Who’s there?
JERRY
Oswald.
REPEAT
Oswald who?
JERRRY
Oswald my bubble gum.
REPEAT
Sounds right.
MAGGIE
Jerry. Here’s some dirt. Repeat built his house out of cow dung.
REPEAT
That’s bullshit!
MAGGIE
I told you, Jerry. He just admitted it.
REPEAT
All I know is that I have a thriving business. First come, first serve. Don’t even take appointments.
JERRY
What makes you really special?
REPEAT
My customers say I can communicate with vegetables.
JERRY
You are a vegetable. I REPEAT, you are a vegetable. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Pete Repeat the Barber - January 3, 2022
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Reindeer Farmer Arvin Erickson - December 29, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert - December 20, 2021