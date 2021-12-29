Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Arvin Erickson, a reindeer farmer from Wasilla, Alaska.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is Arvin Erickson, a reindeer farmer here in Wasilla.
JERRY DUNCAN
Welcome Arvin.
ARVIN ERICKSON
You betcha.
JERRY
Before we get started, I want to know why Santa didn’t come to my house this year.
ARVIN
Didn’t ya hear? The sleighs are on ships trying to get unloaded at the Port of Long Beach. Santa is pissed, because he knows where all the naughty women live.
JERRY
What about his reindeer? Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph?
ARVIN
They retired. Got new names and faces. There’s Trumpster, Flynnster, Ivanka, Jared, Kellyanne, Cruz, Pencester, and Rudy the Red Nose Liar.
JERRY
And the Elves?
ARVIN
Unemployed. They’re goin to Disneyland to see if they can find work in It’s A Small World.
JERRY
How sad. It seems Elves can never reach happiness. It’s all Santa’s fault.
ARVIN
Don’t mess with Santa. He has a black belt.
JERRY
Big deal. So tell me. What does a reindeer farmer do?
ARVIN
I raise reindeer for their milk and poop.
JERRY
I imagine Eskimos drink reindeer milk, but who wants poop?
ARVIN
We call them dung chips, Jerry. Eskimos like our milk, and we export the dung to zoos for chimps to toss at people staring. Nobody is going to make a monkey out of them.
JERRY
Hey, I read in National Geographic about a dung beetle in Africa that went into a bar. He didn’t order a drink, just took the stool.
ARVIN
(laughs) Ha, ha. Jerry cracked a funny.
JERRY
You won ‘t be laughing when I crack your head. Wait a second, it’s already cracked.
ARVIN
You betcha.
JERRY
I understand these reindeer have big antlers.
ARVIN
Oh, ya. Can be 53 inches tall in males.
JERRY
How come just males?
ARVIN
Used for fightin during mating season. Only one gets the lady.
JERRY
Do you know what comes out when a donkey and bunny mate?
ARVIN
Nope.
JERRY
The bunny eyes. I tell that joke to my little people friends, but it goes over their heads.
JERRY
Do reindeer have enemies?
ARVIN
Absolutely. Brown bears. wolves, polar bears, Sarah Palin. Especially Sarah Palin.
JERRY
Why?
ARVIN
Sarah is so dangerous that she was banned from Toys R Us because she kept shooting My Little Pony.
JERRY
What do reindeer eat?
ARVIN
Leave, grasses. Don’t cost me a thing. That’s why I’m a rich man.
JERRY
Unbelievable.
ARVIN
And I’d rather be rich than stupid. I invest my money in glaciers.
JERRY
You’re so stupid, you probably watch The 3 Stooges and take notes.
ARVIN
How did you know?
ARVIN
Jerry. Can I tell a dung joke to your listeners?
JERRY
No. They always stink. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Reindeer Farmer Arvin Erickson - December 29, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert - December 20, 2021
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews ‘The Tonight Show’ Host, Jimmy Fallon - December 13, 2021