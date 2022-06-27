Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews NFL star Herschel Walker and boxing champ Mike Tyson.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guests are former NFL star Herschel Walker and boxing champ Mike Tyson.
JERRY
Good morning, guys.
MIKE TYSON
(speech impediment) Can I do my Buckwheat impwession?
JERRY
Sure.
TYSON
(impression) I want dat candy. Otay?
JERRY
You are deranged, Mikey. I better alert Bellevue Mental Hospital to see if there’s a bed open.
JERRY
How are you doing, Herschel?
HERSCHEL WALKER
I’m depressed.
JERRY
Why?
WALKER
I thought my girlfriend was cheating after I found a text on her phone this morning. Fortunately, she’s not. It’s still the same guy.
JERRY
You’re 60 years old. Running as a Republican for Georgia Senator in 2022.
WALKER
Yeah. I’m up against Senator Rapper Warthog.
JERRY
You mean Raphael Warnock.
WALKER
That’s the dude.
JERRY
Unlike you, he’s an honorable man. A pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
WALKER
Here’s a fact, Duncan. Do you know why Ebenezer Baptist congregants love reindeer?
JERRY
Because of Santa Claus?
WALKER
No. Every buck is dear to them.
JERRY
You had your head kicked in too many times playing football. Just sayin.
TYSON
What do you mean my buddy isn’t honowable?
JERRY
He lied about his past.
TYSON
Hewschel lied? You mean it’s not twue he intwoduced Adam to Eve? Had mo #1 hits than the Beatles, Elvis and the Wolling Stones combined? Wote Hamilton?
WALKER
Okay. I exaggerated. But I worked for the Cobb County Police Department and was an FBI agent.
JERRY
Turned out to be false.
TYSON
Jiminy Cwicket. And I thought I was bad when I bit off pawt of Evander Hollyfield’s ear.
JERRY
Well. Here’s a fact. Both of you voted for Trump.
TYSON
I have wegwets. Twumpster said he would make me Ambassador to the Moon. Didn’t happen. He lied.
JERRY
Only 50,000 times and counting. Anyway, wouldn’t have worked. You have a criminal record. Arrested 38 times by the age of 13. Even more assaults as you got older.
TYSON
Big deal. I knocked out 44 fightews out of 58 fights. I’m the undisputed WBA champ.
WALKER
I’m a winner, too.
JERRY
What are you talking about, Hershey bar? You failed in several businesses stiffing investors. Took $180,000 in PPP loans during COVID, then mocked the program during your Senate campaign. Physically abused and threatened your wife Cindy by pointing a gun to her head. Got an endorsement from the Trumpster, because you promoted “the big lie” about election fraud in the 2020 election.
WALKER
Beautiful. Now I understand why I’m the poster boy for birth control.
TYSON
I’m going stwaight, Duncan. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of Amewica, and to the Wepublican for which it stands…
TYSON
Can’t think of the west, but God bless Amewica.
JERRY
Mikey. Point your index finger to your head and tell me the abbreviation for mountain.
TYSON
(points finger to his temple) M T.
JERRY
That’s right. Empty.
JERRY
Mike Tyson and Herschel Walker everyone. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
